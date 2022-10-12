Norwich City launch new dementia project named after club legend Duncan Forbes

News

Norwich City have launched 'Duncan's Club', an initiative to help people in Norfolk suffering from dementia named after legendary ex-captain Duncan Forbes. - Credit: Community Sports Foundation

Norwich City have launched a new dementia project called 'Duncan's Club' named after club legend Duncan Forbes, who passed away from the disease in 2019.

Delivered by the Community Sport Foundation, the initiative will bring together people with dementia on a weekly basis to chat, reminisce, and stay active.

'Duncan's Club' is supported by the City legend's widow Janette Forbes and Chris Sutton, who has campaigned on this issue after his father, Mike, passed away from the illness in 2020.

Over 12,000 people in Norfolk suffer from dementia, including 1 in 15 people over the age of 65. The first session will take place at the Nest on Thursday, October 13.

Forbes, who made 357 appearances for the club over a 13-year period, is one of the club's most iconic players and captained the club's Second Division-winning side in the 1971-72 season, securing Norwich’s first-ever promotion to the top-flight.

He also held many off-the-pitch roles at Carrow Road after his playing career, but his later years were affected by the disease before he died in 2019 at the age of 78 surrounded by his family.

Widow Janette hopes the initiative will help those suffering from the neurodegenerative disease, their families and carers providing support.

"I think carers need all the help they can get, basically," she said. "The people who are ill still need a life and to make the most of what is left."

Sutton has campaigned for better support to ex-footballers who suffer from dementia due to the repeated trauma caused by heading a football. That has now been backed up by a scientific study.

Duncan Forbes and the famous Mousehold Heath training sessions under manager Ron Saunders Picture: Archant Library - Credit: Archant Library

John Deehan became the latest City legend to be diagnosed with the illness earlier this year at the age of just 64.

The idea of 'Duncan's Club' is to provide support and a social situation for sufferers of the disease with the Community Sports Foundation asking for donations to support the initiative.

City legend Sutton said: "A programme like Duncan's Club is so important. All I can say is that what dementia has done to our family has been truly awful.

"I think it's really important what Norwich City are doing through Duncan's Club and this initiative and it will need financial support, so any donations which people can make, I know we're in hard times with the bills going up, but in any way that people can help is really important."

How to support – give monthly

Duncan’s Club will be funded by monthly donations to the Foundation via its City Giving programme.

By giving as little as £3 a month, City Giving members can secure the future of Duncan’s Club and directly help to provide free support for local people with dementia and those who care for them.

Sign up for City Giving here or call the Community Sport Foundation’s fundraising team during office hours on 01603 984000