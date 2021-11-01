Connor Southwell's verdict: City dancing to a familiar Premier League tune

Opinion

Norwich City are struggling to find a way to win in the Premier League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City spent their Halloween getting spooked by ghosts of their Premier League past.

In a game dubbed by many as must win, the Canaries lost.

The final 30 minutes encapsulated all that is currently wrong with City. They lacked structure, quality and will to get back into the contest.

Whilst Leeds were streetwise enough to see out the win, Norwich were naive and unsure of how to get back into the game after Rodrigo’s strike squirmed under Tim Krul.

This wasn’t a performance that suggested they were haunted by the horror show at Stamford Bridge last weekend, but it was desperately short of quality.

After the second goal, the rest of the afternoon felt fairly forlorn.

Break it down, and the narrative is the same from their time in the Premier League in the last decade. Norwich give away too many chances and don’t create anywhere near enough.

Even after this defeat, they are not cut adrift. But they are playing like a side who are.

More concerning is the shift away from the principles that supporters have been asked to get behind for the whole of Daniel Farke’s tenure.

Just a few months ago, this side was producing exhilarating football that saw them dominate the Championship and win the title at a canter. Move forward just a matter of months and every ounce of belief - both in players and head coach - seems to be drained. This is a football club that is sinking back to the Championship without trace.

Farke bemoaned a lack of quality after the game. In midweek, his sporting director was keen to hammer home the point that City were the 11th highest spenders this summer.

That epitomises it in a nutshell. Stuart Webber is right. The issue is greater than Farke. But it doesn’t exclude him.

Norwich have lost their identity. They have the very thing that kept fans dreaming and made them proud. Their new signings haven’t displayed a marked improvement from what they already had.

Josh Sargent may be a capable Premier League striker in years to come, but right now looks short of the technical ability required. Some inside the club believed Milot Rashica could turn into a £40m player, right now he is on the periphery of matches. Christos Tzolis could become a star winger but right now is struggling to get a kick.

City signed two left-backs in the summer - both were on the bench as a 19-year-old centre-back was preferred in that position. Ozan Kabak was a Champions League quarter-finalist six months ago, right now he is overcomplicating his play on the ball.

The forecast is gloomy at Carrow Road after Norwich City's 10th game without a win. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The last final hour saw them lose all structure and convert into a side who looked lost, aimlessly firing balls into the opposition half hoping one would land kindly and help construct a moment that didn’t look like happening all afternoon.

It’s a regression to a team who were more willing to opt for a kick and rush approach rather than the patient, purposeful football of old.

If Norwich had remained wedded to that brand of football, then maybe it would be easier to swallow. This looks like a coach and a team experiencing an existential crisis about what they are in the Premier League.

For all of the midweek messaging and rallying cry, the supporters remained united in their support for their team.

City are being written off in some quarters not because of their net spend, but because of the evidence on the pitch. Nothing in the performance data, eye test nor results suggest they are good enough to remain at this level.

All of this context arrives against a team battling an injury crisis, missing key players and had, before this trip to Norfolk, won only once in the league.

It wasn’t a game of quality. Only Whites winger Raphinha was able to influence proceedings with individual brilliance.

Supporters are numb to the Premier League now. It is a despair that extends beyond this current head coach, set of players or season. This is par of the course for Norwich’s existence in the top flight. It is meek. It is soft.

There is no longer anger but acceptance. There is no longer surprise but apathy. Most of the ground stood crestfallen as one corner of Carrow Road celebrated. You could have plonked this performance in any of City's last three top-flight seasons and it wouldn't have looked out of place.

Norwich City are dancing to an all too familiar Premier League tune unsure of how to break the cycle they seem to be stuck in.

Inevitably, attention will turn from the performance to the future of City’s head coach. For all the talk of the players’ lack of confidence, Farke is suffering from the same chronic condition.

His team look a shadow of their former selves. Attacking patterns are minimal, any sort of structure wasn’t evident for the final 30 minutes and the philosophy that has been rightly lauded has evaporated.

City have been here before. They have a reputation for providing coaches with the autonomy and time to address tricky periods.

Many clubs would have dispensed with Farke after a poor start in the 2018/19 title-winning campaign. Even more would have pulled the trigger after a disastrous end to Project Restart.

City showed plenty of fighting spirit - but lacked quality as they were defeated by Leeds United. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

On both occasions, the German has repaid the faith displayed in him. But supporters have turned against Farke in droves. This is no longer a small faction of fans demanding change but a common and widely-held opinion.

His messaging doesn't help matters.

Crystal Palace didn't seem to get the memo that they had 'no chance' at the Etihad nor Brighton as they snatched a draw after falling 2-0 behind. If Norwich don't have a chance before they've kicked off, then they don't deserve to be at this level.

It wasn't long ago that Norwich went to Arsenal and Chelsea in the cup playing their way and remaining competitive or beating Manchester City at home.

Contemporary football is too keen to launch a witchhunt at managers, but bucking the trend will not convince supporters who are beginning to lose hope. Webber has admirers of his own from afar, they will be looking at how he deals with this current situation with interest.

The man himself insists he will not walk away. That he retains belief in their project. In truth, he seemed to be reminding himself of that fact.

But Norwich are close to being doomed. Something has to give.

NCFC extra: Paddy's Pointers from 2-1 Leeds United defeat