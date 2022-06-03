City unveil Brazilian club tie up

News

Norwich City have unveiled a new strategic football partnership with top-flight Brazilian side Coritiba.

The Canaries have now formalised a growing relationship with a partnership spanning areas such as the football, recruitment, performance, data, analysis and communication departments.

“We are delighted to have partnered with Coritiba," said Stuart Webber, City sporting director. "This new and exciting relationship will allow us to further continue our development and reach into new territories.

“When Brexit was on the horizon, we started a project to increase our knowledge in South America, as we felt the rules would open that market somewhat.

“This exciting project has led us to an official partnership with Coritiba, which will be mutually beneficial for both clubs over the coming weeks, months and years.

“Mariela Nisotaki and our scouting team in South America deserve a lot of credit for the work done so far. I am sure both football clubs will feel the benefit of this exciting partnership.”

Coritiba president, Juarez Moraes, added on the Canaries' official site: “Having the partnership between Coritiba and Norwich City enriches football and raises our management standards.

“Both teams will reap the rewards of this project, and what's more, other clubs can also benefit from the exchanged experiences.

“We are very excited about the beginning of the work, which will certainly add knowledge and countless experiences globally, reflecting on everyone who is connected to the teams, such as athletes, employees and fans.”

Based in the Parana state in Brazil, Coritiba play their home games at the 40,502-capacity stadium Estadio Couto Pereira and are currently managed by former Paraguay international Gustavo Morinigo.

After eight games in the Campeonato Brasiliero Serie A, the top tier of Brazilian football, Coritiba currently sit in fourth position with 13 points.

During the previous season Coritiba secured automatic promotion from the second division, finishing in third position.

Coritiba have one major domestic title to their name, claiming the 1985 Brazilian league title, becoming the first team from the Paraná region of Brazil to win the competition. The team then competed in the Copa Libertadores de America for the first time.

The club colours are green and white, which are the colours of the Parana state flag.

Former Brazilian international Henrique is one of their high profile players. He was included in the 23-man squad for the 2014 World Cup and has European experience at Napoli, Racing Santander and Bayer Leverkusen.