Sobering reminder of price of Premier League as City search for top spot against Coventry

Norwich City could go top of the Championship with victory over Coventry today. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's ultimate aim this season is to return to the top table of English football, but the finances involved in competing at that level are making it increasingly unattractive.

Dean Smith's men could go top of the Championship with a fifth successive victory over Coventry at Carrow Road this afternoon following a highly productive week that saw the Canaries extract maximum points from tricky trips to Sunderland and Birmingham.

It may be early days, but the top four in the Championship consists of sides that have been in the top flight in the last two seasons.

That chasm between the Premier League and the EFL is seemingly expanding further. Largely down to the excessive levels of spending in transfer windows.

Manchester United spent more on winger Antony than the 24 Championship clubs spent in total during the summer transfer window. Over a billion pounds was spent by top-tier clubs. It's an eye-watering amount of money that is doing little to help make the Premier League attainable to clubs lower down the pyramid.

That is the level of spending that Norwich have to compete or bridge should they hold aspirations of maintaining in the top-flight. Speaking about the finances in the top-flight, City boss Smith expressed concern for the future of the game.

"From the outside, it’s unbelievable amounts of money considering we have gone through Covid, Brexit and over half of that money has gone outside of the UK which is stunning with the times that the country is going through at the moment.

"I can’t see it continuing like it is. It seems like a snowball that is rolling down the hill. There is a bit of worry for me about what the future does look like for the next five years," Smith said. "It’s such a tough league to stay in but the rewards are there for everybody financially.

"Nottingham Forest have brought in 21 players – that is a brand new squad. Good luck to Coops (Steve Cooper). He has done brilliant, but it’s a tough league, and I hope they do well."

That level of overindulgence in the market contrasts with the impoverished nature of the rest of the pyramid. Occasionally thrown scraps from the banquet of the Premier League, some clubs are clinging on for their lives after Covid.

Despite the astronomical levels of cash being thrown at new signings, there seems to have been more criticism levelled at parachute payments, offered to clubs upon relegation to help manage the dramatic drop in revenue.

"It’s been tough for EFL teams," City boss Smith said. "The teams who come out of the Premier League do have parachute payments but a lot of that is used trying to keep hold of their squad.

"You have to have inflated wages in the Premier League to compete so going down, even though you will cater for what league you’re in, the wages will still be higher than other teams in the league. That is the reason for parachute payments, not for paying big transfer fees."

Norwich host Mark Robins' Coventry hoping to continue their momentum discovered in recent weeks.

Onel Hernandez was the Canary tattooed hero on Tuesday night, slotting past John Ruddy in the 94th minute to ensure Norwich left Birmingham with all three points.

The Cuban international has made a couple of really encouraging cameos from the bench, prompting a debate over whether is better suited as a 'super sub' coming up against tiring backlines.

Onel Hernandez made quite the impact off the bench against Birmingham on Tuesday. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Smith doesn't disagree with that assessment, but refuses to set limits on the role the 29-year-old could play this season.

"It wasn’t just his goal, I thought his all-round performance when he came on was good," Smith said. "He set up Nacho (Marcelino Nunez) for a shot on the edge of the box, he set up Teemu for his chance where (Marc) Roberts just gets a toe before it gets to him and there was an opportunity for Sarge at the back that he made as well.

"He had the beating of the full-back everytime and popped up with a winner. It was a really good impact substitute appearance from him.

"The previous two games he has started, we won both games and then didn’t start at Birmingham and came on and made a real impact by getting the winner. It’s for me to find a balancing act for all players like Onel.

"I believe if he does start that we can get two nil up and then I can take him off or do I have to wait for us to be a goal down and put him on? That’s always a balancing act for the head coach to make."

A win coupled with Sheffield United dropping points would take them to the summit of the division - but for Smith, the focus remains on the gruelling nature of the Championship rather than what may come next.