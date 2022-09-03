Follow live updates of Norwich City v Coventry

Match Coverage

Norwich City return to Carrow Road this afternoon as they hope to reach the summit of the Championship with a win over Coventry.

Dean Smith's men extracted maximum points from a potentially tricky set of away fixtures against Sunderland and Birmingham last week. They now welcome Mark Robins' Sky Blues searching for their fifth consecutive league win.

The Canaries will be without their trio of injured left-back options, but Sam Byram has come through his start at Birmingham and is expected to feature again this afternoon.

Liam Gibbs (ankle) and Isaac Hayden (knee) remain sidelined. Onel Hernandez, who scored last week, will be pushing for a start.

Coventry arrive in NR1 having played only four matches so far this season due to issues with their home pitch at the CBS Stadium.

Despite positive performances, Coventry are yet to record a win in the Championship this season.

Norwich can go top of the division should they win the game, with early pacesetters Sheffield United in action against Hull on Sunday.





