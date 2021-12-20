Norwich City outline Covid entry requirements for Carrow Road games

Video

Norwich City have outlined their plans for Covid requirements before supporters for entry to Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are asking their supporters to prepare for a series of entry requirements that will come into force for the Boxing Day clash with Arsenal.

England moved to their 'Plan B' strategy with new curbs being introduced designed to slow the spread of the new Omicron variant that is seeing infection rates soar across the country.

Within those plans, mask-wearing inside confined spaces such as a concourse at Carrow Road and the use of the NHS Covid Pass have become mandatory for any event with 10,000 or more attendees.

Throughout the last few months, the Premier League has been in constant dialogue with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport around how they can keep supporters in stadia. Behind the scenes, Norwich have been making their own preparations.

On Monday morning, the club confirmed their plans that will begin on Boxing Day.

Deploying a two-pronged approach, they will be using a pre-registration online form and completing spot-checks around the stadium.

The club will be emailing season ticket holders with a unique, individual link that sends them to a survey where they will be asked to fill in details around their vaccination status that has been curated alongside the government and the Premier League.

Within that survey, those wishing to attend matches at Carrow Road will be asked to use a QR code in their NHS app to upload their Covid status ahead of upcoming matches.

This will be a one-off process and not something that needs to be completed ahead of each match.

The hope is that pre-registration online won't see queues increase outside the stadium that poses a risk to the safety of supporters and makes the process more streamlined.

Those who haven't been vaccinated will be asked to provide proof of a negative lateral flow result via an official NHS text or email. Bringing the test stick to the ground to show Covid marshals to gain entry won't be accepted.

If fans fail to provide their NHS app or a negative lateral flow result, they could be prevented from accessing the ground and refused entry to matches.

If you cannot access the app on a digital device, then you can ask for an NHS COVID Pass letter to be sent to you by post.

The second pillar of their approach will be to spot-check 20% of the stadium on a matchday.

The club are actively stepping up their recruitment of 20 Covid marshalls, who will be visible alongside stewards at turnstiles as supporters enter the stadium and will be overseeing those checks on the day of a home match.

Spot checking will mostly include those whose Covid status is unknown, for example away supporters and those in corporate areas, although it is likely that the club will be conducting checks around the stadium.

They will also look to target areas where fans haven't provided their Covid details and have the capability to turn off season tickets should that be necessary.

All under-18s will be exempt from the NHS Covid status requirements and spot checks, although are encouraged to conduct a lateral flow test on the day of a game.

For those who are unable to get the vaccine for medical reasons or are exempt for another reason, they will be able to apply for official proof by calling 119, they would then need to produce this to a Covid marshal or steward to gain entry.

There are plenty of supporters who either pool season tickets or share them with a member of their family or a friend.

In that situation, the person whose name the season ticket is under will be asked to fill in their details via the survey, but should someone else use their ticket for a game, then they will need to show their NHS Covid pass upon entry to the stadium.

Covid checks have been in place at Premier League matches over the weekend. - Credit: PA

For those without an email address, the club will contact them individually either via a phone call or a letter to advise them of how to take the next step.

Should anyone not have an email address but has someone capable of filling in the survey on their behalf, they will need to contact the ticket office for their individual link to be sent to that particular email address with proof of their identity.

The core message from the club is for supporters to arrive earlier than usual and have their NHS pass and season ticket ready as they prepare to enter the stadium to limit the time entering the ground.

With over 27,000 supporters set to attend their Boxing Day clash against Arsenal, patience with club officials will be required as everyone adapts to the new protocols and entry requirements.