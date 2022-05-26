City legend Fleming departs Southampton coaching role

Craig Fleming has left his post as assistant head coach to Ralph Hasenhuttl as Southampton confirm a major shake-up of their coaching team.

Norwich City legend Fleming joined the Saints back in 2015 as an under-18s coach after a spell in various roles at local non-league side Lowestoft Town.

He progressed through the coaching ranks at St Mary's, going on to become assistant manager of the club's under-23s before being promoted into Hasenhuttl's top team after the departure of his deputy Danny Rohl in 2019.

After a poor end to the 2021/22 season, Fleming has left the club along with long-serving Southampton goalkeeper Kelvin Davis and ex-Norwich coach Dave Watson.

Southampton have decided to dispense with Hasenhuttl's coaching team whilst keeping him at the helm despite the Austrian coming under pressure after winning just one of their last 12 Premier League games.

In a statement, Southampton said: “The club has made the decision to part with Kelvin Davis, Dave Watson and Craig Fleming following the conclusion of the 2021-22 campaign and ahead of the return of the squad for pre-season training later in the summer.

“Confirmation of new additions to the staff will be announced in due course.

“The club would like to express its sincere thanks to each of the coaches for their efforts throughout their time at Southampton in various capacities.

"Davis joined Saints in 2006, signing from Sunderland and spending ten memorable years as a player, which included the journey from League One to the Premier League and a long spell as captain, before remaining with the club and moving into a coaching role, ultimately joining the first-team staff in 2017.

Craig Fleming during his Norwich City playing days. - Credit: Archant

"Watson’s time at Saints began in 2014, initially as goalkeeping coach and subsequently head of goalkeeping, before he moved into a first team assistant coach role in 2019, while Fleming arrived in 2015 as Under-18s coach, eventually becoming assistant Under-23s coach and then joining the first-team staff. The club wishes all three the very best for the future."

Fleming made over 300 appearances for the Canaries during a 10-year spell at the club between 1997 and 2007.

The defender was a pivotal figure in helping Nigel Worthington's class of 2003/04 lift the First Division trophy and bring Norwich back to the top flight.