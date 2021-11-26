Norwich City squad and staff to subsidise Crystal Palace away tickets

Video

Norwich City's first-team squad and staff will subsidise tickets for supporters attending next month's away game at Crystal Palace.

The Canaries have been provided with an allocation of 2,900 for the trip to Selhurst Park on December 28 and the gesture means adult tickets will be discounted by £10.

City's squad and staff have decided to cover a portion of the costs as a goodwill gesture and a thank you to those who have followed them up and down the country in the Premier League this season.

The cost covered by the squad and staff will be in the region of £30,000 and is hoped that City supporters will pack out the away end in the capital to support their team during an important run of fixtures close to Christmas.

Tickets for game will be priced at £20 for adults, £15 for over 65s and students. Under 11s will be charged £11.

Coach travel for the game is priced at £32 with a £1 discount for season ticket holders and members. Coaches depart Carrow Road at 10am on the day.

Tickets are available to away membership holders at the end of this month and will go on general sale on Wednesday, December 8.

City begin their compact festive schedule by hosting Arsenal on Boxing Day before travelling to Selhurst Park to face Patrick Vieira's side. Another away trip follows on New Year's Day, with Dean Smith's men heading to Leicester City.

Club captain Grant Hanley has explained why the players have decided to cover a portion of the cost for supporters.

“It’s a small gesture and a token of appreciation from the players, as we know that for many Christmas and New Year can often be busy and challenging periods.

“The support, both at home and away this season, has been phenomenal and we’re all really excited to see the away end at Selhurst Park full of our travelling fans," he told the club's official channels.

“We’re coming up to an important period, both on and off the pitch, and we’re looking forward to our upcoming fixtures.”