Paddy's Pointers: Palace 3-0 City

Sam Byram saw a header strike the bar in Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League defeat at Crystal Palace - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivered his Crystal Palace verdict after Norwich City's abject 3-0 Premier League defeat.

The Canaries crumbled again at Selhurst Park to continue a miserable festive spell that started with a 5-0 Boxing Day home defeat to Arsenal.

Teemu Pukki, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell were all absent, as a fresh wave of injury and illness limited Dean Smith's options. Adam Idah started up front, with Sam Byram back at right back following his recent return from a long term lay off.

Kenny McLean conceded an early penalty, scored by Odsonne Edouard, and two goals in four first half minutes effectively sealed Norwich's fate, and prompted some fans in the away end to berate those in green and yellow.

Paddy gives his verdict on another desperate Premier League outing for City, another ineffective offering from Billy Gilmour and why those question marks around City's summer recruitment in general will only grow from here.

