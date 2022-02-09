Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Match Report

Premier League

Norwich City

1

Pukki 1

Crystal Palace F.C

1

Zaha 60

Match Report

CANARIES 1 PALACE 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats 

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 9:36 PM February 9, 2022
Updated: 10:31 PM February 9, 2022
Teemu Pukki of Norwich goes close during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by

Teemu Pukki of Norwich goes close during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/02/2022 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season but Norwich City were unable to hold on for a crucial three points against Crystal Palace. 

It was substance over style for Dean Smith's men, who continued their positive run of form with a 1-1 draw against Patrick Vieira's men.

Wilfred Zaha went from the sublime to the ridiculous to net a stunning equaliser before missing from the penalty spot moments later. 

City head into a tough double header against Manchester City and Liverpool respectively inside the Premier League drop zone, but with a lot more confidence taken from recent performances. 

This was a backs to the wall display, but they dug to extract what could prove to be an important point come May. 

Norwich City 

(4-4-2)  

NCFC

Norwich City's starting XI for the crucial Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Wednesday evening. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

33 McGovern (GK)
3 Byram
6 Zimmermann
8 Gilmour (on for Placheta, 64)
10 Dowell
16 Normann (on for Lees-Melou, 74)
18 Tzolis
30 Giannoulis
46 Rowe (on for Idah, 84)

Head coach: Dean Smith 

- Bookings: Williams (foul on Olise, 54)

Crystal Palace 

(4-3-3) 

CPFC

Crystal Palace's starting line-up for the game against Norwich. - Credit: Archant

SUBS: 

1 Butland (GK)
4 Milivojevic
5 Tomkins
9 Ayew (on for Olise, 70)
10 Eze (on for Schlupp, 80)
17 Clyne
18 McArthur
20 Benteke
22 Edouard (on for Mateta, 80)

Manager: Patrick Vieira 

- Bookings: Mateta (simulation, 75), Gallagher (foul on Gilmour, 83)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 3 mins  

- Venue: Carrow Road 

- Referee: Paul Tierney 

- VAR: Stuart Attwell 

Norwich City's Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier

Teemu Pukki gave Norwich City the lead after just 38 seconds. - Credit: PA

KEY MOMENTS 

1 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI 1) -  The Canaries open the scoring after just 38 seconds as Rashica turns and beats Ward down the left. His low cross finds Idah, who cushions the ball into Pukki's path to supply a calm finish. 1-0

19 - A lovely crossfield pass from Lees-Melou sends Rashica away on the left again. His cross looks destined to land on Pukki's head, only for Mitchell to recover and nod it behind for a corner

22 - Idah's flick on to Rashica creates a two versus one in City's favour. The Kosovan squares it to Pukki, who takes too long before pulling the trigger, allowing Mitchell to block

37 - Zaha goes close after weaving inside from the left and driving a low effort at goal. Gunn was beaten, but it took a deflection and went the right side of the post

43 - Mateta is played in over the top by Mitchell before chipping the ball over Gunn, only for the linesman to flag and VAR to conclude he was offside

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-0 CRYSTAL PALACE 

46 - Mateta looked to be in an offside position when he collected possession but the flag didn't go up. Olise's teasing cross curls just wide of Gunn's far post

51 - A surging run from Rashica provides him with some space to strike from range. It takes a deflection and goes just wide

60 - GOAL CRYSTAL PALACE (ZAHA 60) - The Ivorian winger receives Olise's pass before cutting inside and producing a stunning curling finish to bring parity in the contest. 1-1

62 - Palace are awarded a penalty after Aarons drags Mitchell down inside the area

63 - From the sublime to the ridiculous. Zaha makes a mess of the spot kick and fails to get his effort from 12 yards on target. Replays suggest he slipped before striking the ball

79 - Idah meets Rashica's corner and the ball is turned goalwards off Guehi's shoulder. Gallagher is forced to clear his lines and concedes another set-piece

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-1 CRYSTAL PALACE 

Wilfried Zaha of Crystal Palace misses his spot kick during the Premier League match at Carrow Road,

Wilfried Zaha missed a penalty in the second half. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

SNAP RATINGS:  

Gunn 7; Aarons 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7, Williams 6; Rashica 8, McLean 6, Lees-Melou 7, Placheta 4, Pukki 7, Idah 7. Subs: Gilmour 6, Normann 5, Rowe N/A

MATCH STATS: 

(Norwich City – Crystal Palace) 

Possession: 28% - 72% 

Shots: 5 - 13

Shots on Target: 1 - 5 

XG:  0.53 - 1.40

Corners: 4 - 6

Fouls:  11 - 15

