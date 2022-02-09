CANARIES 1 PALACE 1 - Key moments, ratings and stats 

Match Report

Teemu Pukki netted the fastest Premier League goal of the season but Norwich City were unable to hold on for a crucial three points against Crystal Palace.

It was substance over style for Dean Smith's men, who continued their positive run of form with a 1-1 draw against Patrick Vieira's men.

Wilfred Zaha went from the sublime to the ridiculous to net a stunning equaliser before missing from the penalty spot moments later.

City head into a tough double header against Manchester City and Liverpool respectively inside the Premier League drop zone, but with a lot more confidence taken from recent performances.

This was a backs to the wall display, but they dug to extract what could prove to be an important point come May.

Norwich City

(4-4-2)

SUBS:

33 McGovern (GK)

3 Byram

6 Zimmermann

8 Gilmour (on for Placheta, 64)

10 Dowell

16 Normann (on for Lees-Melou, 74)

18 Tzolis

30 Giannoulis

46 Rowe (on for Idah, 84)

Head coach: Dean Smith

- Bookings: Williams (foul on Olise, 54)

Crystal Palace

(4-3-3)

SUBS:

1 Butland (GK)

4 Milivojevic

5 Tomkins

9 Ayew (on for Olise, 70)

10 Eze (on for Schlupp, 80)

17 Clyne

18 McArthur

20 Benteke

22 Edouard (on for Mateta, 80)

Manager: Patrick Vieira

- Bookings: Mateta (simulation, 75), Gallagher (foul on Gilmour, 83)

- Added on time: 2 mins/ 3 mins

- Venue: Carrow Road

- Referee: Paul Tierney

- VAR: Stuart Attwell

KEY MOMENTS

1 - GOAL NORWICH (PUKKI 1) - The Canaries open the scoring after just 38 seconds as Rashica turns and beats Ward down the left. His low cross finds Idah, who cushions the ball into Pukki's path to supply a calm finish. 1-0

19 - A lovely crossfield pass from Lees-Melou sends Rashica away on the left again. His cross looks destined to land on Pukki's head, only for Mitchell to recover and nod it behind for a corner

22 - Idah's flick on to Rashica creates a two versus one in City's favour. The Kosovan squares it to Pukki, who takes too long before pulling the trigger, allowing Mitchell to block

37 - Zaha goes close after weaving inside from the left and driving a low effort at goal. Gunn was beaten, but it took a deflection and went the right side of the post

43 - Mateta is played in over the top by Mitchell before chipping the ball over Gunn, only for the linesman to flag and VAR to conclude he was offside

HALF TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-0 CRYSTAL PALACE

46 - Mateta looked to be in an offside position when he collected possession but the flag didn't go up. Olise's teasing cross curls just wide of Gunn's far post

51 - A surging run from Rashica provides him with some space to strike from range. It takes a deflection and goes just wide

60 - GOAL CRYSTAL PALACE (ZAHA 60) - The Ivorian winger receives Olise's pass before cutting inside and producing a stunning curling finish to bring parity in the contest. 1-1

62 - Palace are awarded a penalty after Aarons drags Mitchell down inside the area

63 - From the sublime to the ridiculous. Zaha makes a mess of the spot kick and fails to get his effort from 12 yards on target. Replays suggest he slipped before striking the ball

79 - Idah meets Rashica's corner and the ball is turned goalwards off Guehi's shoulder. Gallagher is forced to clear his lines and concedes another set-piece

FULL TIME – NORWICH CITY 1-1 CRYSTAL PALACE

SNAP RATINGS:

Gunn 7; Aarons 7, Hanley 7, Gibson 7, Williams 6; Rashica 8, McLean 6, Lees-Melou 7, Placheta 4, Pukki 7, Idah 7. Subs: Gilmour 6, Normann 5, Rowe N/A

MATCH STATS:

(Norwich City – Crystal Palace)

Possession: 28% - 72%

Shots: 5 - 13

Shots on Target: 1 - 5

XG: 0.53 - 1.40

Corners: 4 - 6

Fouls: 11 - 15