'Gutsy' - City fans reflect on battling point against Palace

It was substance over style for Norwich City in their 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

One point gained or two dropped? That is the question Norwich City fans are asking after their 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

When Teemu Pukki dispatched the ball into the net after just 38 seconds, it was set up to be a memorable Premier League night under the Carrow Road floodlights, but City eventually buckled under Palace's barrage of pressure.

Dean Smith spoke of his frustration post-match that the Ivorian winger was allowed to cut inside so easily before producing a stunning curling effort into the top corner of the net.

But Zaha went from hero to zero to scuff a spot-kick that would have seen Palace complete a quick fire turnaround to lead in Norfolk.

In the end, City managed to ride out the pressure and secure a point that doesn't lift them out of the drop zone ahead of testing fixtures against Manchester City and Liverpool in the next two matches.

Any points extracted from those could prove crucial, especially with Newcastle United finding some form.

Smith's side remain firmly in the hunt for survival, with plenty more twists and turns expected before the conclusion of the season in May.

