Barden 'overwhelmed' by support of football world to cancer news

Published: 7:20 PM October 19, 2021

Norwich City keeper Daniel Barden has been touched by football's response to the news of his cancer diagnosis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City keeper Dan Barden has been 'overwhelmed' by football's response to his cancer diagnosis, according to David Martindale, the boss at his loan club Livingston.

The Livi chief spoke to the 20-year-old on Monday evening, after the two clubs had confirmed Barden is now undergoing treatment for testicular cancer.

The Welsh Under-21 international joined the Scottish Premiership club on a season long deal, but getting back on the pitch is secondary now for Martindale.

“We wish him all the best. He’s caught it early from what I understand but we all feel a bit helpless," he said, quoted by the Daily Record. "You can text and chat to him and send him good wishes, but at the same time you just wish you can do more for him.

“I spoke to him on Monday night and he was overwhelmed with the response from social media and I think that’s a prime example of the positive aspect of social media. You could see the whole football community, and beyond, rallying around him.

"We found out about it a few weeks ago and Daniel chose to stay up here until after the next game before he went to see the specialist so fair play to the lad for doing that.

“It’s been really difficult for some of the boys at the club and it’s been a struggle. Obviously he was really close with the goalkeepers but we all just need to be there to support him.

“Football takes a back seat but it would be wonderful to see the guy back in a Livingston jersey soon.

“It puts everything into perspective. I’m probably the worst for football being everything but when you get someone dealing with this, it hits you hard and puts all that into perspective.

"The athlete in him is coming out. He’s up for the fight and he wants to get on with the treatment. He’s very positive about it all.”