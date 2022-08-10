Sinani's first City strike years in the making

Interview

Daniel Sinani was delighted to net his first Norwich City goal in the League Cup penalty win over Birmingham. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Danel Sinani's first Norwich City goal has been over two years in the making - and he was delighted to open his account in their 2-2 penalty win over Birmingham.

The Luxembourg international made his full Canaries debut after signing for the club back in April 2020.

Sinani scored the first, a header from Jordan Hugill's deflected cross, and then teed up Jacob Sorensen for his wonder strike just before the interval.

He also stepped up in the penalty shootout, putting Norwich 2-1 ahead in the contest. They went onto win 4-2 from the spot.

After two years away from Carrow Road out on loan in Belgium and at play-off finalists Huddersfield, Sinani is ready to make his mark as a part of Dean Smith's squad.

"It's my third year now at Norwich. Finally, I played," the City midfielder said post-match.

"I can't describe it. I really wanted to play here and last year I spent the season on loan at Huddersfield in this league. I'm very glad to be here again.

"You come to a new club and want to play there and stay there. When you then go out on loan it is a little bit disappointing but when you come back it makes you hungry.

"I think I showed that today. I'm very happy to be here and I'm glad I could contribute to this first round victory.

"I don't score a lot of headers! It was great to score my first goal finally. I hope plenty more are coming. To be honest, I closed my eyes and put my head through the ball. I was very happy to see it going into the net."

Sinani then scored a comfortable penalty to round off an impressive individual display.

Despite many players feeling the nerves in a shooutout situation, Sinani revealed how he managed to keep himself calm as he stepped up for his penalty.

"To be honest, for this penalty shootout I was not so nervous because you get a bit of experience (in these situations).

"I was also good in the game so that gives you confidence," he said. "You then pick one side, shoot with confidence and hope that it goes in."

His team mates joke with Marcelino Nunez of Norwich after he scored his spot kick with a “Panenka” during the penalty shoot out at the end of the Carabao Cup First Round match at Carrow Road, Norwich Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd +44 7904 640267 09/08/2022 Commissioned for use in Archant Norfolk titles only. All other titles fees apply. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Sinani also disclosed a conversation he had with new addition Marcelino Nunez, when he told the Luxembourg international he would be chipping his effort when it came to his penalty.

"Before the shootout, he asked me who was shooting first and last," Sinani said.

"I explained to him that he was the fourth shooter. He replied 'okay, no problem, I will chip it over the keeper'. I said 'okay, do it.' He did it yesterday in the training session and I wanted him to show me again. He did it."