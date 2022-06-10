Sinani waiting for clarity over City future

Interview

Danel Sinani believes Huddersfield Town would have signed him permanently if they were promoted to the Premier League. - Credit: PA

Danel Sinani has revealed Huddersfield Town would have signed him permanently if they gained promotion - but is now ready to play a part for Norwich City in the Championship.

The creative midfielder will report back for pre-season training with the Canaries on June 24 for testing ahead of being assessed by Dean Smith as he continues to shape his squad for the new campaign.

Sinani will return to Norfolk on the back of a productive loan spell with Huddersfield, where he played a pivotal role in their run to the Championship play-off final.

Defeat to Nottingham Forest saw their dreams of Premier League football end and, for Sinani, the prospect of signing on a permanent deal. Now, he awaits a verdict on his Canaries future.

"Huddersfield had clearly told me that if we went up they would activate the option to buy, but that if they did not, it would be difficult financially," he said.

"Now I've had a season in the Championship and Norwich know how I work, but I have one year left on my contract and I don't know if they'll keep me. I will know more in a few weeks."

Sinani is currently on international duty with Luxembourg, where a brace against Lithuania saw him move behind just Romelu Lukaku and Alexsander Mitrovic on goals scored since the Nations League began.

The 25-year-old signed for Norwich back in 2020, but is yet to make his competitive debut for the club.

He spent the following season on loan in Belgium before his move to the Terriers last summer.

Danel Sinani will return to Norwich City this summer after Huddersfield elected against signing him permanently. - Credit: PA

Sinani backs himself to play a part for Norwich next season after acclimatising to the physical demand of the second tier.

"The matches are much harder in the Championship. I improved in the intensity of the games, and also defensively. And then, of course, you have to work a lot on physicality in England.

"I feel good. I got into the habit of playing high-intensity matches. Obviously, my body needs rest, but I'm coping well with training," Sinani told Luxembourg outlet L'Essentiel.

"When you're used to playing every three days, your body gets used to it too. There are two important matches left to play. Am I going to hold? That's another story, but I feel good."