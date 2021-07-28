Danel Sinani completes Huddersfield loan move

Video

Published: 8:00 PM July 28, 2021 Updated: 8:18 PM July 28, 2021

Danel Sinani has completed his move to Championship club Huddersfield Town on a loan move from Norwich City.

Danel Sinani has completed a loan move to Championship side Huddersfield Town with an option to buy.

The Luxembourg international signed for the Canaries on a free transfer from F91 Dudelange last summer before joining Belgian club Waasland-Beveren on a season-long loan.

Sinani has two years remaining on his Carrow Road contract but has struggled to force his way into Daniel Farke's first-team plans with an array of attacking talent ahead of him in the pecking order last season.

There was an air of mystery around the signing, with Sinani arriving from a league viewed by many as being a considerable standard below the Championship. His impressive performances in the Europa League attracted interest from across Europe, but it was Norwich who moved to the front of the queue to acquire his services.

MORE: Cory Varney: The curious case of Danel Sinani

Sinani joins former City loanee Jordan Rhodes in signing for Carlos Corberan's side this summer and will hoping to be a pivotal part of a side hoping to show considerable improvement from last season.

The forward scored three goals in 18 appearances for the relegated Belgian side last season, and will get his first taste of competitive football in England with the Terriers.

Speaking about what the Luxembourg international will bring to his side, Corberan said he is hoping he can be a productive source of goals next season.

“We’re pleased to add Danel to our squad. He is a player with the versatility to play down the middle as a number 10, or on the right side, and he gives us real possibilities," the Terriers boss told the club's official website.

“He has scored a lot of goals in different countries and now he has to show his ambition and level in the Sky Bet Championship. In the middle of the pitch, he can improve our finishing, as opposed to helping in the build-up. He is also a good option as a taker in set-piece situations, which is something we wanted to add to the squad.

“He’s an international player and that gives him really good experience too.”