Terriers' switch is just the ticket for City attacker

Published: 7:00 AM September 14, 2021

Norwich City’s Danel Sinani is already reaping the benefits of a Championship loan stint at Huddersfield Town.

The Luxembourg international is yet to make the grade at Carrow Road, since his free transfer switch in 2020, but has already made eight appearances for club and country this season.

The 24-year-old was a second half substitute in the ninth-placed Terriers’ 2-1 league defeat at Mario Vrancic’s Stoke.

“I'm enjoying Town so far. It's always difficult when you come to a new club and a new city. It takes some getting used to it, but I'm comfortable here,” he said.

"I was really pleased with my first game against Everton (in the cup). We deserved more than the final result, it was a really good team performance. I got opportunities to score, but I was unlucky. I hope I get more chances, and I'll be more aggressive with them.

“The most important thing is that you're helping the team. If you help the team, everyone is happy. "I like to think I'm a different player compared to others in the squad, so I hope the fans find that exciting to watch.”

Sinani admitted he is missing his family in Luxembourg, with the on going travel restrictions and isolation rules in place due to the pandemic.

“I am on my own, away from the family so it is a little bit strange,” he said, speaking to BBC West Yorkshire ahead of Tuesday’s Championship trip to Blackpool. “Up until this point I was always at home with the family.

"They are not able to travel here because of restrictions and the isolation rules but I am always in contact with them. I hope it changes soon. It looks good. We are getting supporters back in the stadium and I hope in a few months things can be normal like before.

“It’s incredible to play in front of supporters. We had a season without any in the stadium and it was strange. Now every game feels an important one with emotion in the stadium. The supporters here in England are very different to other countries.

"They show that support more, they are pushing for 90 minutes. You love this as a player and you want to give everything for your team.”



