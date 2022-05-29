Wembley pain for Sinani as Huddersfield lose play-off final

News

Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani was on the losing side at Wembley in Huddersfield's defeat to Nottingham Forest - Credit: PA

Norwich City loanee Danel Sinani suffered Championship play-off final heartache in Huddersfield Town’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest.

The Reds ended a 23-year wait to return to the Premier League, with Levi Colwell’s own goal late in the first half sealing victory for Steve Cooper’s side.

Ex-City striker Lewis Grabban, Forest's injured club captain, lifted the trophy alongside Joe Worrall as the Reds joined Fulham and Bournemouth in next season’s top flight.

Sinani played 66 minutes before departing in a double change that saw Jordan Rhodes introduced. But there was no fairytale ending for either, along with former Norwich City FA Youth Cup winner Harry Toffolo.

The Terriers negotiated a buy option on Sinani as part of their original loan deal, but City chief Dean Smith, who is yet to work with the Luxembourg international, recently intimated he would like to run the rule over the attacker in pre-season.

“Danel has done really well there,” he said, earlier this month. “Huddersfield have an option so it is for them to decide.

"But he is one it would be good to have a look at in pre-season. We know all about the lads out on loan. We have regular loan meetings with Andy Hughes giving us updates.”

Sinani, who has 12 months left on his existing Norwich deal but is yet to make a first team appearance since his free transfer move in 2020, admitted his future was up in the air on the eve of the biggest game of his career.

“For next year, everything is still open,” he said, “I feel very comfortable at Huddersfield. I have the confidence of the coach and the whole staff. I’m well integrated, I understand the players very well.”

Forest's long-awaited return to the big time was all the more remarkable given they were bottom in September when Cooper - who missed out at Wembley 12 months ago when in charge of Swansea - replaced ex-City boss Chris Hughton.

Financial experts rate the Championship play-off final as worth at least £170million to the winners.

Highly-rated centre back Worrall told Sky Sports: "I'm just so proud, so, so proud of the players, of the staff, the fans.

"We've been fantastic all season. We were really unlucky, really, really unlucky to not go up automatically, in my opinion.

"I thought we were really good value. We played with honesty, we play football the right way. It's incredible, incredible.

"(On Cooper's impact) I keep using the expression 'like a whipped dog'. If you treat any dog with kindness, then they become a nice dog. If you mistreat one, then they're aggressive, and we were, we've been a mistreated team.

"He's come in and he's given us that hope, given us that belief and he's just been so nice. He's just killed us with kindness and the fans absolutely adore him, absolutely adore him.

"I'm made up for him. He must be feeling so, so happy and he deserves every single plaudit that comes his way because he's been immense."