Sinani continues to impress ahead of City pre-season return

Danel Sinani scored a brace for Luxembourg in their 2-0 win over Lithuania in the Nations League. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Danel Sinani continued his positive form ahead of his Norwich City return by netting an impressive brace for Luxembourg over Lithuania on Saturday.

The creative midfielder has spent the season on loan at Championship play-off finalists Huddersfield Town, where he scored six goals in 39 matches during a highly successful season for Carlos Corberan's side.

Huddersfield elected against taking up the option, reportedly around £1m, to sign the 25-year-old permanently meaning he will form part of the Canaries' pre-season plans under head coach Dean Smith.

Sinani starred in Luxembourg's 2-0 Nations League win over Lithuania on Saturday, netting a brace.

Only Romelu Lukaku (10) and Aleksandar Mitrovic (8) have scored more in the Nations League than Sinani, who has scored all of his seven international goals in this competition.

He opened the scoring after combining on the edge of the box before firing a left-footed effort into the top corner of the net.

Sinani grabbed his second of the game in the second half on the counter after controlling a low cross superbly before finding the bottom corner with his second touch.

The win puts Luxembourg joint top of their Nations League group after the opening game. They are now preparing to travel to the Faroe Islands on Tuesday before a home clash with Turkey next Saturday.

Sinani will be considered by Smith in pre-season as he searches to fill the creative void that was vacated by Emi Buendia last summer.

Part of that will be about supplying Teemu Pukki with a consistent amount of chances next season.

Pukki was also in action on Saturday, firing his 35th goal for Finland from the penalty spot in their 1-1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Teemu Pukki - could fit in just about anywhere in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

City's Player of the Season was withdrawn after 78 minutes with Bosnia netting a stoppage time equaliser to rob Pukki's side of all three points in their Nations League opener.

Finland will face Montenegro on Tuesday and despite concerns over his fitness after a gruelling season with Norwich, Pukki insists he will be fit enough to feature.

“I’m ready to start that game," Pukki told Helsingin Sanomat. "Today, I noticed that my energy ran out after a long season. It was especially nice to play in front of the home audience.”

Elsewhere, Tim Krul was an unused substitute for the Netherlands whilst Max Aarons played 90 minutes for England U21s in their 2-1 win over Czech Republic on Friday.