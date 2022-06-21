Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City youngster completes permanent move away

Connor Southwell

Published: 10:22 AM June 21, 2022
Updated: 11:12 AM June 21, 2022
Daniel Adshead, Norwich City

Daniel Adshead is reportedly on the brink of completing a permanent move to Cheltenham Town. - Credit: PA

Daniel Adshead has completed a permanent move away from Norwich City to join League One outfit Cheltenham Town. 

The 20-year-old midfielder has become the Robins first summer signing and departs City on a permanent basis after three years at Carrow Road. 

Adshead has signed for an undisclosed fee and put pen to paper on a two-year contract having joined up with his new teammates for their first day of pre-season on Monday. 

He has spent the last two seasons away from Norfolk on loan at Dutch second division side SC Telstar and spent the last campaign at Gillingham, who suffered relegation from the third tier last season.

The midfielder returned to Norwich in February after breaking his foot and has been completing his rehabilitation at Colney. Adshead made 15 appearances for the Gills last season.

Norwich signed Adshead in 2019 from Rochdale and despite appearing on the bench on a couple of occasions, hasn't made a senior appearance for the Canaries. 

Cheltenham lost long-serving manager Michael Duff to Barnsley earlier in the summer and are yet to name a replacement but that hasn't impacted their recruitment work.

Director of football Micky Moore revealed that Adshead was a long-term target for the Robins, who are hoping he can help them secure survival for the second successive season at League One level. 

"We've been chasing Dan since last November,” Moore told the club's official channels.

"We were hoping to do a deal in January but he picked up an injury while at Gillingham so we didn't think it was the right time then.

"We have continued to monitor him since then and I'm really happy that we have been able to get him into the building.

"Dan is technically very good with great energy and gets around the park very well."

Adshead becomes the third City youngster to leave on a permanent deal this summer after Rocky Bushiri signed for Hibernian and Matt Dennis joined MK Dons. 

