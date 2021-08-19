Video
City youngster completes League One loan move
- Credit: PA
Dan Adshead has completed a season-long loan move to League One side Gillingham.
The 19-year-old has joined Steve Evans' men having spent the entirety of the last campaign out on loan in the Netherlands with SC Telstar.
Adshead, who signed for City in 2019 from Rochdale, will now be handed the chance to test himself in England at the Priestfield Stadium and is in contention for their next game against Morecombe on Saturday.
The midfielder has featured throughout pre-season for Daniel Farke's men, playing against King's Lynn Town, Lincoln City and Gills as they stepped up their preparations for the upcoming Premier League campaign.
Adshead was an unused substitute for their final friendly game against Newcastle United at St James' Park. He didn't make the squad for the Premier League opener against Liverpool at Carrow Road last Saturday due to an influx of players returning from coronavirus isolation.
In the Eerste Divisie last season, Adshead was a regular member of Telstar's midfield. He made 28 league appearances at the Rabobank IJmond Stadion, registering four assists.
During his time at Rochdale, where he developed, Adshead played 11 games in League One and will be hoping to get a more consistent run under Evans this season.
NCFC extra: TELSTAR TALES: Dutch loan a step to City success for Adshead
