The football world has rallied behind Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden after his cancer diagnosis was made public.

A stream of professional football clubs have offered their support to the 20-year-old after City confirmed the news in a statement on Monday morning.

Barden has said that his testicular cancer has been caught early and there is plenty of optimism that he will make a full recovery as he begins a carefully monitored treatment programme and spends some time away from the game.

Plenty have been quick to send wish wishes to Barden on social media including Canaries supporters and various people within the game. One of those to issue full support to the young City keeper is his international manager Paul Bodin.

The Wales U21 boss, who worked with Barden on international duty, has offered his support to the young goalkeeper and urged men to check themselves regularly for anything unusual.

“As a group of staff and players we were saddened to hear the news about Dan and we wish him a full and speedy recovery. Dan missed the camp in October due to the diagnosis and we are grateful for the work of the medical teams at Dan’s clubs and Marsden Hospital for their speedy diagnosis," he told the FAW website.

“The news highlights the need for all men to check themselves regularly and seek medical advice as soon as any issues arise. We have been in regular contact with Dan throughout the diagnosis and I look forward to welcoming him back into the Cymru setup when he is ready.”

- Read some of the messages sent to the Norwich City keeper on social media below