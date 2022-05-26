City keeper recalled to Wales U21 squad after successful cancer treatment

Video

Daniel Barden has been called up to the Wales U21 set-up after successful cancer treatment. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Dan Barden has been recalled to the Wales U21 side following his successful treatment for testicular cancer.

The 21-year-old was diagnosed with the condition back in October last year during his loan spell at Scottish Premier League side Livingston.

He returned to Norfolk for treatment and underwent nine weeks of chemotherapy before a further scan came back clear, allowing him to return to professional football.

Barden has been training alongside City's cohort of goalkeepers for the last few weeks and has now been recalled to Wales' international set-up for two final Euro 2023 qualifiers next month against Netherlands and Gibraltar in Llanelli.

Although they cannot qualify for the competition, a return to playing for his country will mark an important step on his road back to continuing his development at Norwich.

Barden made an important contribution to the Canaries' Championship title-winning campaign in 2020/21 with a handful of appearances in the January of that season.

Speaking about his recovery earlier this year, the goalkeeper said of the support he had received: "I have had so many messages. Tim (Krul) has been in contact with me quite frequently checking how I’ve been getting on and Micky (Michael McGovern) as well.

"They were a massive help to me last year, in the season we had, and they have been in contact throughout the treatment. I know people joke about the GK union, but the video (from Premier League goalkeepers) really shows how strong a union it is, and it was massively appreciated.

"Just seeing everyone come together and put their support behind me has definitely helped get me through the tougher points in the treatment," he told OTBC, City's official matchday programme back in January.