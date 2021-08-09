Paddy Davitt: The clock is ticking for Adam Idah

Opinion

Published: 5:15 PM August 9, 2021

Daniel Farke wants Adam Idah to step up at Norwich City this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke adopts a paternal attitude with his rising stars at Norwich City.

The arm around the shoulder comes with words tipped with harsh reality, and the acceptance when they do reach the first team door it is all business.

That expectation and pressure to deliver means no concessions for their tender years or inexperience.

[10:54] Thrussell, Anthony Podcast 455 video:

City's weekend friendly finale at Newcastle brought past and present together on the same pitch. Jamal Lewis was the first of Farke's fledglings. Andrew Omobamidele is the latest.

Idah is somewhere in between and should be much further along his own journey than Omobamidele, if injury and illness had not intervened.

What threatened to be a breakthrough season 12 months ago for club and country, after his opening day winner at Huddersfield, ended in a bit-part role and the distinction of scoring City’s final goal of their Championship coronation at Barnsley.

Idah again led the line at St James' Park, with Jordan Hugill absent and Teemu Pukki still very much on the comeback trail after his period of Covid self-isolation.

But those post-Gillingham comments from Farke, regarding what Idah needs to work on, were self-evident on Tyneside.

Adam Idah smashes home Norwich City's second in a 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield this summer - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Idah's work outside the area does not have the polish or the assurance of Pukki's. It is not simply the goals that matter for Farke's frontmen. It is the cunning runs, the ability to press at the right times, and the intuitive understanding with the creative midfielders tucked in behind.

To watch Pukki is to witness someone who understands the craft. Idah still exhibits a rawness.

But the window to wait for him to bloom is narrowing. Not only in the current squad but with the pending arrival of US international Josh Sargent.

Idah's task will only get harder from here. Farke knows he is a ‘natural born finisher’ but that is not enough. That is merely the starting point.

It was obvious to any who happened to be present at City’s German training base two years ago, when he notched his first senior goals in a 4-1 tune up against Bonner SC.

On that landmark day his second was a thing of beauty, irrespective of the setting and the moderate opposition. Philip Heise’s whipped cross down the left was sweetly despatched on the half-volley back across his body, and beyond the flailing keeper into the far corner. That instinctiveness even then suggested this was a prospect to excite.

Adam Idah's gift for scoring goals displayed itself early on in Norwich City's German pre-season tour of 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A frustrating League Cup debut in defeat to lower league Crawley the following month paled with his headline-grabbing FA Cup hat-trick at Preston later that same season.

It earned Idah a full Premier League debut at Manchester United, when he looked every inch the youthful prospect duelling with seasoned internationals Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

You can be sure this time around in the big league Farke expects him to produce when called upon.

There has been talk of Championship loan interest earlier in the summer, prior to those reports last week he could be used as makeweight to entice Adam Armstrong from Blackburn. Farke, and sporting director Stuart Webber, believe Idah can still play a part closer to home.

He is clearly the best of a young crop of centre forward talent either on the fringes of the first XI or just beneath that first team pool. Sebastian Soto, Tyrese Omotoye, Gassan Ahadme, even recent Southend arrival Kenny Coker have all been attracted to the club over a period of time as the hot-housing continues.

Webber himself has spoken publicly about the value of producing attacking talent, given the exorbitant cost of purchasing ready made alternatives.

It is why a 21-year-old US international with less than 10 league goals in two seasons from a side relegated from the German top flight may soon arrive for in excess of £8m.

Idah has a huge challenge ahead in these coming weeks and months. But also a huge opportunity. Grasp it and the sky could be the limit.