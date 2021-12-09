Farke set for return to management at Besiktas - reports

Video

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke looks set for an immediate return to management with reports suggesting he is about to become the new boss of Besiktas.

The German was dismissed by the Canaries last month after their 2-1 victory at Brentford and has since been replaced in the dugout at Carrow Road by Dean Smith.

Farke was set for a break after four years in Norfolk but looks set for a return to coaching with Besiktas, who parted company with coach Sergen Yalcin.

According to reports by German outlet Sport1, Farke will be announced as the new boss of the Turkish side within the next 48 hours and will sign a long-term contract at Vodafone Park.

Besiktas currently sit in ninth in the Turkish Super Ligue after a disappointing start to the campaign and failed to pick up a single point in their Champions League group.

Daniel Farke (45/former Norwich City) is set to become the new manager of Besiktas Istanbul. He will replace Sergen Yalcin and sign a long-term-contract. Decision within the next 48 hours. ⚪️⚫️ @SPORT1 — Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) December 9, 2021

A 5-0 defeat to Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday evening has prompted the Turkish club to part company with Yalcin and they look to have enticed Farke to the club.

The 45-year-old won two Championship titles and oversaw 208 games at Norwich boss after being appointed in 2017, implementing an attractive brand of football and developing young players in the process.

He formed a special connection with Canaries supporters who regard him as a legend for his work at the club despite the poor results in the Premier League that ultimately cost him his job.

In a statement released to the LMA after his City exit was confirmed, Farke said:

"We, and by that I mean our coaching staff of Edmund Riemer, Christopher John, Chris Domogalla and myself, have had a great time at Norwich City which has now come to an end.

"We leave Norwich with great pride. Having worked for this exceptional club for almost four and a half years means a lot to us. Our special thanks go to the fans who have always supported the team and us, making the many great moments at Carrow Road unforgettable.

"Two promotions to the Premier League together will connect us forever. Football is a short term business and for that we were quite long term in Norwich because it was made possible by Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones and Stuart Webber.

"Goodbye, Canaries. We'll see you again."

NCFC Extra: Download the PinkUn+ app