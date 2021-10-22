Farke cools Gilmour recall talk

Video

Published: 4:46 PM October 22, 2021 Updated: 5:16 PM October 22, 2021

Daniel Farke has scotched talk of Chelsea star Billy Gilmour returning to sender, after a bit-part role in recent times at Norwich City.

Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but last started a league game for the Canaries more than a month ago.

The 20-year-old arrived on a season long loan to a huge fanfare following his eye catching role for Scotland at Euro2020.

But Farke on Friday dismissed reports the Blues could look to recall Gilmour in January if he remains on the margins.

“I don't want to speak too much about any contracts,” said Farke. “I know there is always a lot of talk around an exciting player like Billy, who is praised a lot, and then is not getting many minutes in the starting line up.

"Believe me we are absolutely happy that we have him. The discussions with Chelsea are respectful and there is a lot of trust.

“No one expected that he would come here, after not playing much last season, and already have many minutes in a yellow shirt and be a big player as well for Scotland. Listen, Billy is greedy to play.

"I love this attitude, that he wants to be there even single second on the pitch, and if you want to be a top, top player one day then you must have this attitude that you love football.

“But we are absolutely happy with Billy. Billy is fully committed to us. He is a great personality. Of course any player is not going to be dancing on the tables if they are not playing each and every minute, but he is great in the dressing room, a great character, and I can't praise him enough. We are all happy that we have him.”

Gilmour will be joined on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge by the Blues’ injured attacking spearhead Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. But Farke insisted he would rather face Chelsea’s best.

“I never rate this as a positive when really good players are out of the game, because if you love the game you want to see all the best players,” he said. “We never rely on key players being out in order to be there with a good result.

"As a head coach you want your best players available, and than includes Lukaku and Werner, but if they had been able to finish the Champions League game in the week and then started against us them maybe they just see it as another day at the office, or maybe they are a bit tired. Now a player will come in who is a top class solution.

"If it is (Kai) Havertz he is also a world class player, who probably has a point to prove and is highly motivated.”