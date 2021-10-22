Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Farke cools Gilmour recall talk

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 4:46 PM October 22, 2021    Updated: 5:16 PM October 22, 2021
Billy Gilmour joined Norwich City on a season long loan from Premier League leaders Chelsea

Billy Gilmour joined Norwich City on a season long loan from Premier League leaders Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has scotched talk of Chelsea star Billy Gilmour returning to sender, after a bit-part role in recent times at Norwich City. 

Gilmour is ineligible to face his parent club at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, but last started a league game for the Canaries more than a month ago. 

The 20-year-old arrived on a season long loan to a huge fanfare following his eye catching role for Scotland at Euro2020. 

But Farke on Friday dismissed reports the Blues could look to recall Gilmour in January if he remains on the margins. 

“I don't want to speak too much about any contracts,” said Farke. “I know there is always a lot of talk around an exciting player like Billy, who is praised a lot, and then is not getting many minutes in the starting line up. 

"Believe me we are absolutely happy that we have him. The discussions with Chelsea are respectful and there is a lot of trust.  

“No one expected that he would come here, after not playing much last season, and already have many minutes in a yellow shirt and be a big player as well for Scotland. Listen, Billy is greedy to play.

Most Read

  1. 1 VIDEO: Cantwell missing as City prepare for Chelsea trip
  2. 2 Farke on Cantwell Chelsea absence
  3. 3 PRESSER: Chelsea v City - Cantwell left out; Zimbo needs surgery
  1. 4 City recruitment chief earns promotion
  2. 5 'It can give you confidence' - City star uses transfer talk as fuel
  3. 6 Hoolahan delighted to retain unbeaten Ipswich run with Cambridge
  4. 7 'Only one outcome here' - Lawro's Chelsea v Norwich prediction
  5. 8 'Norwich were interested' - Wolfsburg defender on Canaries summer transfer link
  6. 9 Aarons on Rio, changing agent and City's focus for Chelsea challenge
  7. 10 David Hannant: Farke is spot on with approach to loan rangers

"I love this attitude, that he wants to be there even single second on the pitch, and if you want to be a top, top player one day then you must have this attitude that you love football.  

“But we are absolutely happy with Billy. Billy is fully committed to us. He is a great personality. Of course any player is not going to be dancing on the tables if they are not playing each and every minute, but he is great in the dressing room, a great character, and I can't praise him enough. We are all happy that we have him.” 

NCFC Extra: Thomas Tuchel tells Norwich City loan star to fight for his place

Gilmour will be joined on the sidelines at Stamford Bridge by the Blues’ injured attacking spearhead Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. But Farke insisted he would rather face Chelsea’s best. 

“I never rate this as a positive when really good players are out of the game, because if you love the game you want to see all the best players,” he said. “We never rely on key players being out in order to be there with a good result.

"As a head coach you want your best players available, and than includes Lukaku and Werner, but if they had been able to finish the Champions League game in the week and then started against us them maybe they just see it as another day at the office, or maybe they are a bit tired. Now a player will come in who is a top class solution. 

"If it is (Kai) Havertz he is also a world class player, who probably has a point to prove and is highly motivated.” 

Chelsea vs Norwich City
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Alex Mathos

Video

Youngster pens professional deal with City despite interest from elsewhere

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
St MirrenÕs Isak Thorvaldsson (left) and Rangers' Glen Kamara battle for the ball during the Scottis

Video

Livingston boss confirms trial for City youngster

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku receives treatment for an injury during the UEFA Champions League, Group H m

Video

Chelsea set to be without key attacking duo for Norwich fixture

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Simeon Jackson equaliser for Norwich against Fulham in December 2011

Chelsea vs Norwich City | Interview

'Look forward to the next one' - Ex-City striker's advice for Sargent

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon