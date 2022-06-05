Farke relishing Bundesliga challenge after 'intense' Norwich City spell

Interview

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke is relishing the challenge of managing Borussia Mönchengladbach. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is ready to step into the pressure cooker of the Borussia Monchengladbach hotseat after his 'intense' spell with Norwich City.

The double Championship title-winning manager was unveiled as Gladbach's new head coach on Sunday just a few months after departing Russian club Krasnador after the country's aggressive invasion of Ukraine back in February.

Farke has returned to his homeland to become the coach of the team with the fourth-biggest fanbase in Germany and five previous league titles.

City sacked the 45-year-old after a poor start to the Premier League season, replacing him with Dean Smith in November.

Reflecting on his near five-year spell at Carrow Road, Farke looks back at an 'intense' period in England with real fondness.

“It was a very intense experience," Farke said. "But the Bundesliga doesn't offer anywhere to hide. I look forward to this task.

"Norwich City is an incredibly traditional club. It was a very intense time. I was the first foreign coach in the club's history there. We've won the Championship twice and we've been able to do two Premier League years. The level is enormous. I'm happy to be back in German football."

Sporting director Roland Virkus was so impressed by the body of work overseen by Farke in Norfolk that it convinced them to offer him the head coach position to replace Adi Huetter.

"The way Daniel got promoted with Norwich convinced us. His team was defined by its footballing approach. He worked with a lot of youngsters and had a good structure in the team.

"Daniel stands for the values that are important at Borussia," Virkus added at Farke's first press conference. "You have to be 100% convinced of something and after the talks with Daniel, we were 100% convinced of him."

Farke walks into a Gladbach side that has had a difficult two years with Marco Rose departing after leading the team to Champions League football back in 2019/20.

The aim for the former City boss will be about shoring up a leaky defence and getting them back towards European qualification.

Daniel Farke's first words as Borussia head coach 🗣️#DieFohlen pic.twitter.com/BVUqo498dm — Gladbach (@borussia_en) June 4, 2022

Whilst those lofty ambitions may exist in the long-term, Farke's focus remains on the upcoming season and putting his principles in place.

"When you talk about goals you have to be honest and transparent," he said. "Everything hasn't run smoothly here in the last 24 months. It would therefore be wrong to set unrealistic targets.

"For me, what matters is not what people say when I walk through the door, but what they say when I leave. I want to bring values such as loyalty to this club.

"I think it is important that a club has clear values and a strong identity. Borussia stands for possession, dominance, creativity and a love of the game. I can identify with all of these things."