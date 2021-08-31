'You have to back them. Not punish them' - Farke supports City loan duo

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 31, 2021

Norwich City’s loan duo Billy Gilmour and Brandon Williams will learn from costly Premier League errors.

Daniel Farke admitted the Chelsea and Manchester United summer imports made key mistakes in the 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.

Williams was caught in possession for the Foxes' opener at Carrow Road before Gilmour failed to halt Kelechi Iheanacho in the move that led to the winner.

Farke, however, is convinced they will prove major assets for the Canaries this season.

“You have to accept this sometimes when you work with young players,” said the City chief. “You can speak about them, you can tell them what they need to do better but then you have to back them. Not punish them.

"Of course, Brandon would have wished to show more awareness in that situation and not give possession away in that area of the pitch. Then we were unable to repair his mistake in the centre of our box.

"Then for the second goal, they have a throw in and maybe a more experienced player would be there with a tactical foul tight to the touchline to not allow the player to continue the attack and switch the play.

"Even if the strike was deflected and that was a bit unlucky.

NCFC Extra: Tzolis injury blow for Norwich City

“But if young players were perfect and played without mistakes, if Billy makes a small tactical foul in that situation, then Billy is playing every week for Chelsea and Brandon the same for Manchester United.

"It is our way. We back these young players to grow with this experience.

"I think apart from those individual scenes they had good performances and I only give them compliments, but football is fine margins and to be effective you have to cut out the mistakes.”