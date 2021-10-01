Farke baulks at 'soft touch' City jibes

Video

Published: 3:27 PM October 1, 2021 Updated: 3:34 PM October 1, 2021

Daniel Farke rejects the suggestion Norwich City have been 'soft touches' in the Premier League - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke admits the only comeback to accusations Norwich City are a ‘soft touch’ is Premier League points.

City head to Burnley on Saturday in a battle of the bottom two with nothing on the board after six top flight games.

Sean Dyche’s Clarets have a reputation for an uncompromising brand of football, but Farke baulked at the suggestion the Canaries’ have rolled over too easily this season.

“You don't have any arguments when you're sitting bottom of the league and you don't have any points. You can't win a discussion,” he said, speaking at Colney on Friday afternoon. “You have no arguments and you have to accept the criticism. We are quite levelled.

"Last season when we were more or less praised on a daily basis I did not run around explaining to others how to play football.

"So we are not going to lose our confidence in what we're doing. We believe exactly in our football.

“Yes, we have conceded too many goals at the beginning of the season. That was down to a difficult pre-season, the quality of the opponent, and some of our mistakes. I don't think we are easy to play again.

"Otherwise we wouldn't be there with more possession at Everton or creating more chances. I didn’t get the feeling Everton felt we were too easy to play against, or they would have created more chances.”

Farke insists it is has not reached crisis point.

“We are calm and focused,” he said. “It's always important to be honest. We're not happy that we're bottom of league. We are not happy that at this stage we are there was no points but we also know the reasons.

"There was one game where we had no chance, that was Manchester City away, but that was not the case in the other games. It is fine margins.

"We are not happy at the moment but we know what we have to improve. We have to show more quality and efficiency in both boxes.

"In many games we are more than competitive but we have to add that efficiency and quality.”