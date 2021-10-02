Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
City chief rejects 'stubborn' claims

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM October 2, 2021   
Christos Tzolis and Josh Sargent were two late summer signings for Norwich City

Daniel Farke insists he is not a one-trick pony at Norwich City.  

The Canaries’ chief has shuffled personnel and tweaked the shape in a bid to get City moving in the Premier League, ahead of Saturday’s trip to fellow strugglers Burnley. 

Farke’s critics suggest he is wedded to the same method, but the head coach believes that charge does not stand up to scrutiny. 

“Obviously when you lose games and concede too many goals you can’t be stubborn and say we won’t adapt or we will be naive,” he said. “You have to adapt your formation a little bit but we won’t change the style of football. We still want to attack games, we still want to dominate possession.

"We know the quality in our last defensive row in a lot of these games has not been perfect, so you have to find some solutions. You have to be flexible.  

“We played half of our pre-season games with a defensive three. That was part of the preparation not just so we have a plan B, but also C, D, and E within our approach and the type of football we want to play.  

“For me it's a bit easier. I'm experienced. I have experienced a lot during my playing career and now my coaching career. I was in a similar situation several times and you know the processes you have to follow. 

"The players are younger, they maybe don’t have the same experiences to draw on.” 

NCFC Extra: Norwich City team news ahead of Burnley

Farke is striving to integrate a number of late summer signings but feels a new look squad is fully on board with the way forward.  

“I am not a big believer in rotating the players a lot at the start of the season. Even when we won the Championship with 97 points,” he said. “But if you look at the situation some of the signings arrived pretty, pretty late in the summer. Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis just the last week before the season started.

"Ozan Kabak and Mathias Normann, after we had played a few games, and these were important signings for us.

"I was not willing to throw them straight into the mix. I'm still a believer too many personnel changes in the beginning of the season is not healthy for a group trying to find a rhythm. 

“Someone mentioned Matthias Normann gave a pretty impressive interview after the last game and because it was praised that much I watched it back. If anyone wants to know how my players feel and what they think then just have a look at that interview.

"Then you know if my players believe in what I do.” 

Burnley vs Norwich City
Norwich News

