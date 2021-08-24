Grounded Farke savours 'perfect' 6-0 cup drubbing

Video

Published: 10:25 PM August 24, 2021

Daniel Farke insisted a Christos Tzolis-inspired 6-0 League Cup win over Bournemouth does not give him a Premier League selection headache.

Farke made 10 changes to his line up, including full debuts for summer signings Tzolis and Josh Sargent, and the duo grabbed a brace apiece to push their claims to feature against Leicester City at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Kenny McLean and Lukas Rupp were also on target for a first win of the new season, following top flight defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

“We can say our young lads have proved they can play against Championship opponents. But we have to be careful. The Premier League is a different animal,” warned Farke. “It is a different class of opponent, so I will not praise too much, but several of our signings showed their potential.

“People were maybe critical of Josh Sargent’s goalscoring record, or that Brandon Williams has not been involved much for Manchester United, or Tzolis is a 19 year old from the Greek league. They still have to show they can deliver this at Premier League level. I am not over-the-moon in the same way I was not really disappointed at losing to two of the best sides in the world. We have shown there is a lot of potential. I am pretty sure when the young players have adapted further we can put a good team on the pitch.”

Farke now has decisions to make for the Foxes’ weekend visit.

“I don’t have headaches. I was hoping for selection issues for Leicester. I wanted some of my players to take a step forward,” he said. “A major step forward in some cases. But we had a great night here in pre-season against Gillingham and maybe some people went away thinking we were going to be competitors for Europe. But the Premier League is a different proposition.

“Bournemouth is better than Gillingham, with all due respect, and we dominated them and each good performance means we are one step closer to the big stage. But to shine against Leicester is a different level.

“A perfect night for us. The most important topic is to go to the next round but a 6-0 win against an unbeaten Championship side is good for the confidence and the mood. It was a pretty enjoyable evening for our supporters.”







