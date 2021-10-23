'Embarrassing' - City fans ask questions of Farke after Chelsea thrashing

Opinion

Published: 3:19 PM October 23, 2021 Updated: 3:30 PM October 23, 2021

Questions are being asked of Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke after a 7-0 pummelling by Chelsea. - Credit: PA

Some Norwich City fans are asking serious questions of head coach Daniel Farke after their humiliating 7-0 defeat to Chelsea in the Premier League.

The result equals their all-time record defeat to the hands of Manchester City back in 2013, when Chris Hughton was in charge.

Chelsea's quality is undeniable but the Canaries simply failed to land a blow on them. Their pressing was poor, their play passive and their defence too soft. Norwich's display lacked structure, identity and any ounce of quality.

As a club, they do so much right off the pitch. But that simply isn't matching their on pitch efforts at present. This was the latest fixture where they were simply too easy to overcome.

Irrespective of their business model or way they seek to operate, City simply didn't produce the level of performance expected from a team in the Premier League. After all the work that was required to reach this platform, they are failing to live up to the billing.

An inquest will inevitably follow a defeat of this nature but City will have to find the tools to go again next Sunday against Leeds United at Carrow Road. If form of this nature persists, then everyone is acutely aware of the outcome that will follow.

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City fans via social media above and below