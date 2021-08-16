Farke on Premier League players and vaccinations

Video

Published: 5:00 PM August 16, 2021 Updated: 5:12 PM August 16, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke believes Premier League footballers are less likely to get vaccinated than their Bundesliga counterparts. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Premier League players are less likely to receive their Covid-19 vaccinations compared to their colleagues in Bundesliga, Norwich City boss Daniel Farke believes.

The attention on footballers getting their coronavirus jabs has been placed under the spotlight in recent weeks after a report from the Sun suggested take-up amongst professional footballers in England has been low.

Deputy chief medical officer for England Jonathan Van Tam has addressed all 20 captains to urge them to get vaccinated, warning that they aren't capable of 'outrunning' Covid-19.

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock has spoken candidly about a low uptake within his squad and encouraged supporters to put pressure on the players to get the vaccine and help protect the local community.

City have been one of a few clubs to experience a disjointed pre-season campaign due to a coronavirus outbreak with a peak of 11 players left infected and/or self-isolating due to being close contacts.

The Premier League hasn't made vaccination mandatory for players in the 2021/22 season but are encouraging players to get their jabs to help curb the spread of the virus throughout the new season.

Supporters returned to stadiums for the first time in 2021 this weekend as the Premier League season began.

Despite the Canaries not imposing any Covid status checks on supporters for the opening game of the campaign, they are expected to be enforced as the season progress. The government have suggested October 1 will be the date where proof of vaccination will be required to attend major events.

City's boss believes Premier League footballers are less likely to receive their jabs due to less pressure from wider society and political figures compared to the Bundesliga.

"The social and political pressure here seems to me to be much less, although we too have to meet strict safety requirements," Farke told German outlet Kicker.

"There is a great deal of freedom in whether someone wants to be vaccinated or not. In my opinion, significantly fewer Premier League players are likely to be vaccinated than is the case in the Bundesliga.

"They (the PFA) are extremely careful not to put any pressure on the professionals. As soon as someone even raises the moral index finger, they are already referring to the personal decision of each individual. We'll see how the whole issue develops."

On the pitch, work is continuing as Norwich look to conclude their business in the transfer window.

Gary Cahill will not be arriving in Norfolk despite City holding talks with his representatives over a potential summer transfer. The veteran defender is believed to be looking for options closer to his south London home after leaving Crystal Palace last month.

French midfielder Pierre Lees-Melous is one of six new faces at Carrow Road. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Despite a significant outlay on new additions this summer, including Josh Sargent and Christos Tzolis last week, City are still operating on a profit after Emi Buendia's departure to Aston Villa earlier this summer.

That has given them the opportunity to do the bits of business needed to strengthen the squad, with a central defender, central midfielder and full back cover still on the list.

Farke has admitted there are limitations to the amount of money they are able to spend on prospective talent this summer.

"We notice that we have now earned a good reputation that enables us to sign players who have already played at the highest level.

"When I started here four years ago, it was out of the question. With the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa, we have now been able to achieve high transfer proceeds. Despite the purchases made so far, we continue to generate a transfer surplus.

"Even a player over 15 million euros cannot be represented for us - this is not an unusual amount in England, not even for a newcomer. But we have a certain competitive disadvantage due to our club structure, which we fully accept."