City chief hails Barden's fighting spirit

Published: 3:00 PM October 25, 2021 Updated: 3:12 PM October 25, 2021

Tim Krul and Norwich City's keepers showed their support for Dan Barden ahead of the Chelsea game - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Dan Barden’s cancer diagnosis brought home to Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke what really matters.

Barden has now taken a break from the game to continue his treatment for testicular cancer, after the Canaries and loan club Livingston announced the news last week.

City's squad showed their support by donning special t-shirts in the warm up ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Chelsea.

“In this crazy business sometimes you forget what is important,” said Farke, who gave Barden his league and cup debut last season. “It is important now we give him a bit of rest and don’t speak about this topic.

"The most important topic is he gets back to full health. But from day one I worked with him I was convinced of his potential, and Ed Wootten has done a fantastic job with him.

"We had to call on him last season and I was convinced when we threw him into the cold water he would handle it.

"He's a pretty important part of my thoughts for the future of this football club, and this was also why we wanted to send him out on loan in order to give him game time to take the next steps in his career.

"This is a setback but we're full of hope and also fully convinced that with his personality he is willing to fight this step by step.

"He is a fantastic human being, a fantastic keeper and the Norwich City family will give him all the support that he needs. He is in our hearts and our thoughts always.

"He is a fighter and I am sure he can be back maybe even sooner than we all think.”

Barden's team mates at Scottish Premiership club, Livingston, announced at the weekend they plan to take part in the 'Movember' facial hair challenge to raise money for men's health charities.

"In light of the news last week about Dan’s horrific situation, the team wanted to do something to show our support and let him know that everyone was fully behind him," said Livi skipper, Nicky Devlin, quoted in the Scotsman.

Norwich City announced last week young keeper Dan Barden had been diagnosed with cancer - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"The Movember campaign is fantastic as it raises awareness for extremely important health issues that many men may face. We felt now more than ever, it was an appropriate time to use our platform to help raise awareness and money for these causes.

"Hopefully we can do just that and help raise some money, but more importantly help raise awareness, especially for testicular cancer.”

