Norwich City sack Daniel Farke

Daniel Farke and his backroom team were dismissed after Norwich City's 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke has been sacked by Norwich City.

The Canaries confirmed on Saturday night head coach Farke, assistant Eddie Riemer, first team coach Christopher John and head of performance Chris Domogalla have also left the club with immediate effect.

Farke was informed of the decision by sporting director Stuart Webber after City’s 2-1 Premier League win against Brentford.

The club will now embark on a search for Farke’s replacement, with the expectation an appointment is made before City’s next home league game after the international fortnight against Southampton.

It is understood head of football development Steve Weaver will oversee training sessions while the club embark on their search for Farke’s successor.

Aside from the club’s international contingent, the rest of City’s first team squad was already due to be off until next Friday.

The club released a statement at 7:30pm, in which Webber spoke of how difficult a decision it was.

Sporting director Stuart Webber said: “In continuing to demand the very best for our football club, this decision was not an easy one.

“I know how determined Daniel and his staff were to succeed at this level, but we feel that now is the right time for a change to give ourselves the best opportunity of retaining our Premier League status," he said, quoted on the club's official site.

“All at Norwich City should be forever grateful to Daniel and his staff for the significant role they have played in our journey. They helped deliver two Championship titles, many memorable moments and they all fully bought into our philosophy and what it means to be part of this football club.

“Daniel and his staff will always be welcome back here. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank them all for their hard work and wish them well for the future.

“It’s important that we now look forward. We have 27 league games remaining and a long way to go in the current season. We know we have the ability within our playing squad and staff to start picking up points and climbing the league table.”

Farke’s position had been the subject of intense speculation in recent weeks after a dire start to the Premier League season.

The German and his coaching staff signed new long term Carrow Road deals in the summer, following a second Championship title win.

Former Borussia Dortmund II chief Farke was hand picked by Webber in 2017 to become the club’s first overseas coach.



