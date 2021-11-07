Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WATCH: Farke's final stand

Paddy Davitt

Published: 10:49 AM November 7, 2021
Daniel Farke shakes hands with Brentford boss Thomas Frank ahead of his final game at Norwich City

Daniel Farke shakes hands with Brentford boss Thomas Frank ahead of his final game at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke bowed out with a 2-1 Premier League win at Brentford that proved to be the Norwich City head coach's swansong.

Farke and his closest coaching aides were informed after a first top flight win of the season their contracts had been terminated with immediate effect.

But only after the double title winning Championship manager had celebrated with his players and the away support at Brentford's Community Stadium.

There was also a full round of post-match media duties, where he hailed his troops and pledged to build on a landmark victory the other side of the international break.

Yet Farke's tenure was in its final minutes when he conducted this last interview as Norwich City boss with Paddy Davitt.

Shortly afterwards, Farke was informed by sporting director Stuart Webber he had been dismissed.

Watch in full the last act of the German's four year stint in charge of the Canaries.


