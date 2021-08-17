City boss prepared to be patient over chance to coach at the top

Video

Published: 6:30 AM August 17, 2021

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is prepared to be patient for his chance to work at the top level. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke does have a desire to coach at the top level but is in no rush to fulfil personal ambitions after signing a new four-year contract at Norwich City last month.

City's sporting director Stuart Webber once remarked that Farke was a coach destined for the Champions League but the German committed his mid-term future to the Canaries by penning the bumper contract that could keep him in Norfolk until 2025.

That would see Farke eclipse Ken Brown as the club's longest-serving boss both in amount of matches and years.

City's boss has been open about the fact other clubs have offered him the chance to move away from Carrow Road but his belief in the project at Norwich convinced him to remain in his current role.

"I see this length of contract as a great vote of confidence that the club has in me. At the same time, it is also a clear statement on my part that I am committed to what we have built here and what we still want to build.

"I'll be completely honest: I have an extremely high regard for the Bundesliga, but once you've worked at Premier League level, you just have to realise that it's the best league in the world.

"Every week you compete against the best players and coaches in the world. That is a great challenge to be faced.

"I have a total conviction that our journey does not end here. When I renewed my contract, I made a point of saying that it can sometimes be more exhilarating to achieve something really extraordinary at a club than being the 37th coach of a club who might then win the 147th title."

Farke's successes have included two Championship titles, the creation of several assets that have left the club for big money and an attractive style of football has left him with plenty of praise for the job he has done at City.

Farke shares a close relationship with the Norwich City supporters. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Like anybody in football, City's boss does hold aspirations of managing at the highest level of the game, but is in no rush to further his career as he attempts to achieve his latest mission with the Canaries; to remain in the top flight.

"I have won a league four times in my coaching career, I know how it feels and what it takes. Of course, it appeals to me to do this at the very highest level," he revealed to Kicker.

"There will probably come a time when I want to realise that. But that point is not now, nor will it come any time soon. My focus is fully on Norwich City. We still have a lot to do here and I wanted to document that very clearly with the four-year extension."