Farke backs duo to respond after Man City mauling

Published: 6:00 AM August 23, 2021

Daniel Farke warned his Norwich City players criticism comes with the territory after some harsh words for Dimi Giannoulis and Bali Mumba following a 5-0 rout at Manchester City.

Giannoulis was replaced by Mumba at half-time, after a torrid shift against Gabriel Jesus, but Mumba fared no better in a one-sided affair for the champions.

Manchester United left back Brandon Williams is expected to seal his season long loan move in the next 24 hours, to provide extra competition, after a testing start to the season.

“Now the period begins we have to grow, to take the lessons out of these two games,” said the head coach. “Let's be honest, we have played two of the best sides in the world. We don’t have to be too down.

"We know we are not competitive enough at this stage to cut either side into pieces.

"I would prefer my left back in his life not to have his best game against either of these teams than in a game where it might really count and we have to be spot. Believe me, my players, and these two in particular, have my backing.

"They want to play in the Premier League they have to handle the criticism and Dimi and Bali will play many important games for this club. I love these two players.”

Farke cut a frustrated figure most of the afternoon, and was booked for his protests to the officials in the closing stages.

"Yes, I think I got a yellow after the fourth or fifth goal. An opportunity to punish the head coach of a newly promoted club publicly who was 5-0 down at the time," he said. "I won’t complain. I told them what I had to say about a few situations but I have too much respect for a difficult job they do to criticise them publicly. We didn’t lose because of the officials.

“If you have conceded twice after 20 minutes at Manchester City it is difficult to try and play with bravery and courage in possession. We knew how tough it would be then.

"They felt relieved, it brought their confidence and their energy up, and when they have that they are the best side in the world."

