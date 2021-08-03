Farke reveals scale of Covid concerns in City camp after Gills' romp

Video

Published: 10:41 PM August 3, 2021 Updated: 11:08 PM August 3, 2021

Daniel Farke admits Norwich City face a ‘bumpy’ start to the Premier League after confirming 11 of his squad have been affected by Covid.

City had seven players missing for Tuesday’s 5-0 friendly win over Gillingham in front of 10,692 fans at Carrow Road, headlined by Grant Hanley and Teemu Pukki.

Jacob Sorensen and Angus Gunn were able to return to the squad after self-isolating, following positive tests, and Farke revealed the scale of the disruption that saw two friendlies cancelled last week.

“We have had a tough 14 days. We had seven players missing for this game due to Covid,” he said. “On Monday we only got Angus and Jacob back with the group, so that was nine players, and even Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis had to self-isolate.

"They didn’t catch it but out of precautionary reasons had to do this. It has been tough. It has not been easy on the training pitch. That is why I was pleased with our work rate and application.

“We can’t change this situation. We have to live with the reality of this pandemic. We had a really good pre-season before this but if you lose key players and to have to go on with 11 players missing is not easy.

"Teemu came back late from the Euros, he was with us for maybe three or four days at training and then he has to sit out for 10 days. It is not the easiest situation.”

City begin their Premier League quest against Liverpool on August 14.

“Of course our pre-season is not ideal, said Farke. “For that, I have to say we are in a good shape and step by step the other lads will come back.

"Hopefully the Covid situation has now calmed down, because we have had no new cases for a number of days. Perhaps if most of my lads have had it that is not too bad now.

"We just have to dig in, fight our way into the season. It could be a bumpy start because of this situation. But I think each and every club will have to deal with this. As long as the symptoms are not too bad and the families are all okay we will deal with this situation.

“Someone like Jacob, he was in a great shape before he tested positive. So it was good for him to come on and score. Also a player like Kenny McLean gets 30 minutes after his injury lay-off.

"It was probably too soon for him to play but with so many lads unavailable we didn’t really have a choice.”