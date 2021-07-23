Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Farke savours Lees-Melou masterclass

Paddy Davitt

Published: 5:08 PM July 23, 2021    Updated: 5:37 PM July 23, 2021
Pierre Lees-Melou caught the eye in Norwich City's 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield Town

Pierre Lees-Melou caught the eye in Norwich City's 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield Town - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Daniel Farke joked he enjoyed watching Pierre Lees-Melou's display as much as the absent fans in Norwich City’s 2-0 friendly win over Huddersfield. 

A large number followed the Canaries’ latest win on a live feed from Colney, with Lees-Melou catching the eye on his first public outing since a transfer from Nice. 

Teemu Pukki marked his pre-season bow with the opener before Adam Idah notched late on for a third consecutive warm up win. 

“I enjoyed the performance (from Pierre) as well. He has shown from day one his experience, his quality, his calmness on the ball,” said the City chief. “He is also competitive. He can do that side as well. He played a slightly deeper role in midfield and he fulfilled all my expectations. He is already an integral member of my squad. 

“A good step forward. Our most difficult opponent, definitely the sharpest team we have played. I know the last time we met them we were there with a pretty decisive result so they were, I am sure, greedy to show something.

"A good first half, a great goal from Teemu, we could have scored a few more. Second half we made some changes and changed the base formation and lost a bit of control. We are missing some key players. I wanted to see a bit of steel so it is important we return to the changing room with a clean sheet.” 

Pukki and Tim Krul both returned from extended breaks following their involvement at Euro2020. The squad will now head north next week for friendlies against Coventry and Sheffield United, as they prepare for a Liverpool Premier League opener on August 14. 

“I want us to go to the next steps and keep working on our fitness levels,” said Farke, speaking to club media at Colney. “These games coming up will allow us to look at things with and against the ball. But I do want to see this resilience and this steel defensively. 

“We know Teemu’s movements are always smart and spot on and it was an ice cool finish. It is good to have him back. It is not that important in terms of results, or goals, at this stage but offensive players like to score for the confidence. You would expect us to win against teams from lower leagues but it does not always end that way.” 

Author Picture Icon
