Ipswich legend offers support to City boss Farke

Published: 5:00 PM October 28, 2021

Alan Brazil believes Norwich City should stand by head coach Daniel Farke despite a tough start to the Premier League season.

The Ipswich Town legend has described the work done by the German at Carrow Road as 'great' and has urged the Canaries to stand by his side despite a winless start to life back in the top-flight.

Farke's future has been called into question in some quarters after a heavy 7-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with some fans feeling his time at the club is up.

Stuart Webber has subsequently come out and offered support to City's boss and reiterated their commitment to the man who helped guide them to the Championship title last season.

Norwich face Leeds United this Sunday at Carrow Road knowing they are about to enter a run of five matches that could prove pivotal to whether they can retain their Premier League status.

After the Whites, City will face Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle. The run has been targetted within the squad as a real opportunity to arrest their concerning form and begin to gain a foothold in the division.

Despite the Canaries propping up the table and only managing to score two goals in nine matches, Brazil, who made over 150 appearances for City's arch rivals Ipswich, has told Norwich to 'ride out' this poor run of form and remain loyal to Farke.

"I think he has done a great job," Brazil said during his breakfast show on TalkSport on Thursday morning.

"It's very difficult. He has lost players to other clubs and he has had no real kitty or pot of cash to go and say 'come on, we're here to stay'. They've just got to let this bad run of form ride out.

"Keep nudging him and saying 'come on, results have to improve' but I wouldn't be sacking him."

