Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Ipswich legend offers support to City boss Farke

Author Picture Icon

Connor Southwell

Published: 5:00 PM October 28, 2021   
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, LondonPicture

Under pressure Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke.

Alan Brazil believes Norwich City should stand by head coach Daniel Farke despite a tough start to the Premier League season. 

The Ipswich Town legend has described the work done by the German at Carrow Road as 'great' and has urged the Canaries to stand by his side despite a winless start to life back in the top-flight.

Farke's future has been called into question in some quarters after a heavy 7-0 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with some fans feeling his time at the club is up. 

Stuart Webber has subsequently come out and offered support to City's boss and reiterated their commitment to the man who helped guide them to the Championship title last season. 

Norwich face Leeds United this Sunday at Carrow Road knowing they are about to enter a run of five matches that could prove pivotal to whether they can retain their Premier League status. 

After the Whites, City will face Brentford, Southampton, Wolves and Newcastle. The run has been targetted within the squad as a real opportunity to arrest their concerning form and begin to gain a foothold in the division. 

Despite the Canaries propping up the table and only managing to score two goals in nine matches, Brazil, who made over 150 appearances for City's arch rivals Ipswich, has told Norwich to 'ride out' this poor run of form and remain loyal to Farke. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Webber on Farke future and his own contract
  2. 2 Paddy Davitt: Should Farke pick up the phone to Neil?
  3. 3 'Scandalous, a disgrace' - City chief hits backs at haters
  1. 4 Ferguson knew ex-City captain would excel in management
  2. 5 'Don't give up on us now' - Webber plea to City fans
  3. 6 Webber defends City's summer recruitment
  4. 7 Former City striker takes caretaker charge of Championship side
  5. 8 Buendia sale crucial to £21.5m profit that helped fund City's summer revamp
  6. 9 'Fans are not the issue' - Mixed reaction to City chief's call for unity
  7. 10 VIDEO: Discussing the key messages from Canaries chief's interview

"I think he has done a great job," Brazil said during his breakfast show on TalkSport on Thursday morning.

"It's very difficult. He has lost players to other clubs and he has had no real kitty or pot of cash to go and say 'come on, we're here to stay'. They've just got to let this bad run of form ride out. 

"Keep nudging him and saying 'come on, results have to improve' but I wouldn't be sacking him."

NCFC Extra: Webber plea to City fans

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke knows criticism comes with the job at Norwich City

Video

From a magician to a clown. Farke on his critics

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Dimitris Giannoulis is being touted with a Norwich City exit in the Greek media

Norwich City Transfer News | Updated

Giannoulis committed to City survival scrap

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City players, from left, Jamal Lewis, Emi Buendia and Ben Godfrey

Video

ANALYSIS: City's complex financial story still has a reassuring theme

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Josh Martin of Norwich celebrates scoring against Sheffield Wednesday

Chance for 'enthusiastic' City prospect to revive Dons loan

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon