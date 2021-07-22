Video

Published: 6:00 PM July 22, 2021

Daniel Farke snubbed ‘dream’ offers to sign up for another four years at Norwich City.

The Canaries’ chief has had chances to leave in every summer window since guiding City to a first Championship title on his watch.

Tottenham and Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen were both linked with Farke this summer, but his head was never turned before signing a new contract.

“It is no secret. I have turned down some offers that you might think would be a ‘dream’ move because I only want to do things I am 100pc convinced of,” he said. “I never speak about any rumours or possibilities. Or what if. Our key people here, and that includes the fans, want me here. There might come a time when they want a different approach and at that stage I will leave.

“I stand for a certain set of values and a certain brand of football. But I am highly motivated to be here. The only time I want to leave here is if we achieve everything we possibly can and I feel the club is in safe hands, in a more robust shape and perhaps they can get a better manager than me.

“I have lifted silverware in my career and hope to do so again, but in the next few years it is this project and that is my only focus and my only concern. I don’t want to speak about potential interest. The only thing that matters is Norwich, and we are successful here.”

Farke told a Carrow Road media briefing on Thursday new contracts for him and his backroom team were not a priority before the Premier League kick off.

“Our relationship is built on trust and honesty. We spoke more about the long term future and what we want to achieve,” he said. “The contract details are for the lawyers and agents. I wouldn’t have been worried if it was not resolved before the season but Stuart (Webber) and I both agreed it was important to do that because it is more a topic for supporters, the players and the staff. We wanted to show we have this stability.”

Webber, who was sat alongside Farke at Carrow Road, revealed his own position remains the same as earlier in the summer. The club’s sporting director is out of contract in 2022.

“I said at the end of last season I am very grateful to work here. It is a special club,” he said. “No conversations have been had and I am not expecting to have any between now and the end of the window certainly. My position is not important.

"It doesn’t affect the rhythm of what happens day to day. If it did, that would be different. It is probably more a conversation point outside the club.”