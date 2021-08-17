Sargent can challenge for Pukki's crown

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 17, 2021

Teemu Pukki is a one-off. But Josh Sargent is his heir apparent at Norwich City.

The 21-year-old £9m signing from Werder Bremen replaced the Finn for his Premier League debut in the closing stages of the 3-0 defeat to Liverpool.

Pukki remains the main man for head coach Daniel Farke this season, after plundering 11 goals in the club’s last top flight tilt.

His goalscoring exploits since arriving on a free transfer have also powered the Canaries to two Championship titles – but a swoop for Sargent is City planning for life after the prolific forward.

“Teemu is a fantastic player but by the end of this season he is 32 and I don't think he can play until he is 42 so we have to think about the future,” said Farke. “There was lots of competition to sign Josh. Perhaps he is not the biggest name in England but in the Bundesliga nearly each club was thinking about him. It's up to us to work with him, and then for him to prove he can deliver on the top level.

NCFC Extra: Humbled Farke reflects on a special Norwich City night

“He has pace, he is good in the air, he works his socks off and he's also capable not just to play in the striker role but behind the striker and on the wing. He is a great character. His English is perfect so the language isn’t a problem - maybe apart from the Scottish players because he's struggling to understand them already and reckons they don't speak English.

"He ticked many boxes and we have big hopes he can develop and have a major impact.”

City’s transfer spending is set to break the £50m barrier before the end of this window, but Farke insists every deal brings an element of risk.

“For us, it is difficult to sign a proven Premier League striker. You all know the sums,” he said. “If you want to bring Danny Ings you know how much money you need in order to bring such a player.

"It is tough to sign a player who can guarantee you double figures in goals so we have to be more creative, maybe more risky and find players who can develop into that type.

“We got that with Teemu when we signed him. With Josh we have the feeling he is full of potential with a pretty impressive goalscoring record at youth and national level.

“At 21 he played 70 games for Werder and had double figures for goals and assists. Yes, he has to improve in those areas but he played for a side in the past two seasons who were struggling a little bit.

“In Emi Buendia we have lost assists and goals, and we have tried to add players who can deliver this.”