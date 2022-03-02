Daniel Farke leaves post at Russian Premier League side Krasnodar

Breaking

Former Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has left his post at Russian Premier League side Krasnodar.

The German was appointed head coach of the Russian side in January but didn't oversee a single league game due to their winter break.

«Краснодар» и Даниэль Фарке расторгли контракт по взаимному согласию. Вместе с немецким тренером клуб покидают его ассистенты - Эдмунд Ример, Крис Домогалла и Кристофер Джон.



Farke becomes the second coach to leave his post in the Russian Premier League amid the country's aggressive invasion of Ukraine which has seen the country receive sporting and economic sanctions.

Markus Gisdol resigned as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday citing Russia's war on Ukraine as the reason for his decision. Farke becomes the second coach to leave since the decision to invade six days ago.

Farke was due to take charge of his first game of Krasnodar last Saturday, before it was postponed with reports suggesting the airport had been given to the Russian military, who wanted to use it to move supplies across the border into Ukraine.

Farke's assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John have also departed the club.

In a statement released by the Russian club, they said: "On March 2, the management of FC Krasnodar and Daniel Farke came to an agreement on the termination of the contract by mutual consent. Together with the German specialist, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club.

"Football club "Krasnodar" thanks the coaching staff for the work done and wishes good luck in the future career.

"The acting head coach of the Bulls will be Alexei Antonyuk."

Farke was sacked as head coach of Norwich in November after winning just one of their first 11 Premier League games.

The German was replaced with Dean Smith, who has seen improvement in City's side although they still have work to do if they are to remain in the Premier League this season.

The reasons for Farke's departure are unknown, but it seems likely to be based on Russia's decision to invade Ukraine.