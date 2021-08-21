City boss explains attacking transfer strategy

Video

Published: 6:00 AM August 21, 2021

Norwich City now have pace to burn but Daniel Farke has not abandoned his core beliefs for the Premier League slog.

Summer signings Milot Rashica and Christos Tzolis inject some serious gas into City’s attacking play but Farke insists that does not suggest a different approach.

“We have our principles and our values how we play but you have to adapt to each opponent,” he said. “It was the same in the Championship. You always want to see the same principles but of course it differs if you play a side like Middlesbrough or if you're playing a side like Brentford. In that respect it is no different at Premier League level.

"If you play Liverpool it's different to Manchester City it's different to Burnley it's different to Watford, it’s different to Tottenham so you have to be flexible in your approach by not losing your principles.

"That's quite important. If I'm honest, we were looking to strengthen all areas and the final third was just another of those. Necessary especially after we lost a fantastic player in Emi Buendia.

"We still have many technical players here so we wanted so more pace in that final third to bring a different strength to the team.

"But in midfield we have added midfielders who are good on the ball in (Billy) Gilmour and (Pierre) Lees-Melou. But it is not the case now we get it and go long, we will still want to dominate possession as much as possible.

“But you also know when we face sides like Liverpool, City or Chelsea it is not easy to dominate with 80pc possession. So, of course, we have to be also a bit flexible.”