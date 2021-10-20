Video
No panic measures over City goal struggles
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke is not reaching for the panic button despite Norwich City’s miserable goal tally in the Premier League.
City picked up a second consecutive clean sheet this season against Brighton but they have only scored twice in the top flight, both from Teemu Pukki, and just once in open play.
Farke is under no illusions tightening up at the back is only one part of the survival equation.
“We need to score. We need to win games to achieve our target. We are not naive,” he said. “I am not concerned. The first task was to stop conceding so many goals. We had to build our game up step by step and that meant firstly being rock solid.
"We didn’t allow many chances at Everton and especially Burnley and now Brighton. We have also developed our game in terms of the offensive side over those past three games. We had many more chances in the last game than at Burnley.
"We have players with the cutting edge to bring the ball into the net. But in a period when you are finding it difficult to score all you can do is work harder. You need to win maybe nine or 10 games on this level and clean sheets alone do not achieve this.
"We need to find this cutting edge. That is definitely for sure but if we create these type of chances I am confident that will come.”
NCFC Extra: Todd Cantwell's challenge at Norwich City
Much was made of Josh Sargent’s ‘open goal’ gaffe against the Seagulls, but strike partner Pukki also spurned big chances to clinch a first league win of the season.
“They both know they need to add goals. But not just those two,” said Farke. “Pierre Lees-Melou got into good shooting positions in the first half. Mathias (Normann), for a player of his quality and class, should do better at a free kick.
"We had so many set pieces when the delivery needed to be better, and maybe the movement towards the ball as well. All my players are invited to assist and score.
“It is not about punishing Josh for missing a big chance. We have to keep defending well as a team and creating as a team and scoring as a team. In terms of workload and commitment I can only give them compliments.
"We just need more composure in the finishing situations.”