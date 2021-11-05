Farke on why he is still the right coach driver for City

Video

Daniel Farke quipped Norwich City’s bus driver could have matched his paltry Premier League total this season.

City head to Brentford bottom of the pile with two points from 10 games, and Farke fielding questions on his own future at Carrow Road.

But the Canaries’ double title winner was in bullish mood ahead of Saturday’s trip to London.

“Let’s be honest if our bus driver had been in charge for the past 10 games he could not be there with any less points,” said Farke, speaking at Colney on Friday afternoon. “Two points from 10 games, you have to be honest and realistic. That is fair. I have mentioned him in the media before. He is a great guy but I don’t think he would like to do my job at the minute.

"But there is also no guarantee if someone else was charge, maybe one of the top coaches like Jurgen Klopp or Thomas Tuchel or Pep Guardiola, they would have won more points.

“On this level it is not what happens in the past but who is the right guy in charge to lead this club and develop these players. Whether that was last season or these last 10 games.

"It is not important that we had the best season in the history of the club, in terms of points, or won two titles in three years. I don’t think I'm such a great coach because I was the Championship manager of the year, or shortlisted for the overall award behind Pep.”

Farke insisted he would rather walk if he felt he was not the right coach to get City firing.

“There is not one moment where I waste some energy or time to think about myself. Otherwise I wouldn't have the concentration to help my players,” he said. “I talk with my sporting director each and every day and we are not happy with the status quo.

"We are not happy with two points from 10 games.

"I am not addicted to contracts or to money or something like this. I'm in a privileged situation. It's different to maybe 10 years ago when I started my career as a head coach.

“If I would have the feeling I'm not the right one to improve these players and make them better, or if I felt that someone else would do this in a better way, I would be the first one who knocks at the door of our key people. I also got the same feeling with our board and key people.

"If they have a feeling there is someone who can work better for this group they would sign him up. That's also definitely a fact.”