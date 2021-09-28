City boss not relying on 'credit in the bank'

Video

Published: 6:00 AM September 28, 2021

Daniel Farke is proud of his Norwich City track record but knows he has to get the Canaries upwardly mobile in the Premier League.

Farke takes his squad to Burnley this weekend looking for a first point of the season after six straight top flight defeats.

The double title winning German penned a new four year deal in the summer, that could make him the longest-serving coach in the club’s history.

But Farke has been in the game long enough to understand whatever the league it is all about results.

“There's always pressure on the job at this level,” he said. “Of course we have credit in the bank, that's also definitely for sure. It's a different situation compared to four years ago when no one knows you and you haven’t achieved anything and now you have proven you can win trophies and achieve things with a group of players.

"But let’s be honest, the negativity comes back quite quickly, and it was understandable after Watford some supporters were not happy.

“We are all humans, we are all driven a bit by our emotions. So maybe you never have that much credit in the bank. But one thing is for sure, the key people at this club know the way we want to go and nothing will change our approach.

"You don’t go, ‘We sack the sporting director or the head coach or the players and then look to buy £30m players’. Of course we are looking to improve, to adapt, to be flexible and deal with these difficult periods. But we are all fully convinced of our way.”

City’s model has attracted plenty of criticism from sections of the national media, but delivered a stand out Championship title win last season and a record transfer window spend.

“You have to look at the last 12 to 18 months and what this club has had to go through, like the rest of football,” said Farke, speaking ahead of City's 2-0 defeat at Everton. “Some people in the national media, who don’t know the details about how we run this club or even the opening few fixtures, more or less just watch the table, see we have no points and feel they can criticise or point out the negatives.

"Then you have supporters who have not been inside the stadium for so long and now they can come back maybe they feel that negativity as well. It is quite normal. It is football.”



