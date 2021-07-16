Farke preaches Gilmour caution after Lynn win; Giannoulis injury

Video

Published: 10:11 PM July 16, 2021 Updated: 10:14 PM July 16, 2021

Billy Gilmour impressed in Norwich City’s opening pre-season 3-1 friendly win against King’s Lynn Town - after Daniel Farke threw him in the deep end.

The Chelsea and Scotland prodigy only trained with his new team mates on the morning of Friday's game for the first time.

Gilmour was given extended time off, ahead of his season long loan move, but showcased his quality in a composed 45 minute cameo at The Walks.

“We are happy to have him but we have to be realistic,” said Farke, who was delighted with a competitive outing settled by Kieran Dowell’s brace and Adam Idah’s late strike. “We don’t want to praise him too much or put too much pressure on him. He had a great game for his national team and is part of a big team at Chelsea but we have to be a bit careful.

“He is a great character. He only arrived on Thursday after some more days off for the Euros. We did some tests and his first training session was with the team on Friday morning.

"I wouldn’t do that with a 37-year-old but with a young player you can throw them into the cold water. He proved he could swim.

“Let’s not talk too much, let’s being him on the pitch and let him show what he can do. He did that in this game. He showed some glimpses, some nice passes. Of course he has to adapt to us, how to press, when to press, and that will come. We have a few days to prepare.”

Farke admitted fitness is the primary aim at this stage, as he looks to equip his squad for the Premier League challenge.

“It’s always good to have that first win under your belt. We scored three and could have had a few more,” he said. “King’s Lynn put in a brave performance with a lot of intensity.

"They had a wonder strike and reacted quickest to the rebound. I felt they deserved that celebratory moment. I was not too angry. It was a good shift for us after a tough two weeks.

“We had a session on the morning of the game and we played without many of our players. A good first test for us. To score three times from offensive players is also good. We looked a bit tired but that is because we are working so hard.

"We need an outstanding fitness level to be ready for the best league in the world. The first game against Liverpool will come pretty soon and we have to keep working hard.”

Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis were both absent. Farke confirmed after the game in west Norfolk Aarons suffered a minor knock in a morning training session. Giannoulis has tweaked his hamstring and is expected to be out for ‘12 to 14 days’.

Tim Krul and Teemu Pukki will return to training next week after their exploits at Euro2020.