Derby County struggles vindicate Norwich approach for Farke

Published: 6:28 PM September 23, 2021

Daniel Farke believes Derby County's financial struggles show why Norwich City have to be a self financing club. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke believes the financial struggles of clubs within the English pyramid is validating Norwich City's self funding approach.

Derby County are the highest profile example at present, having been deducted 12 points for entering administration. Reading are also poised for a punishment after breaking the EFL's profit and sustainability rules.

Reports suggest other clubs within the EFL will likely incur punishments for breaking financial rules by the end of the season, with the vast majority of football clubs in this country making losses every month.

The Canaries self funding approach has been criticised in some quarters this season due to a perceived lack of ambition, but Farke insists that the club are right to preserve their future rather than gambling in the hope of Premier League survival.

"I'm 100% convinced in the idea that you should protect your club," the City boss said.

"Derby is another example of why we have to be a self-funding club and not do crazy things. We had to sell Ben Godfrey and Jamal Lewis one year ago in order to bring Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis in. We still made money doing this.

"We had to sell our best player Emi Buendia in order to bring the signings in. We can't risk anything or spend £30m in the transfer market without any income. We have to do this. It doesn't help that much to be always unbelievably competitive on the sporting level.

"This way is the right way for the club. It's on the right path. This club has to last forever, the badge on the front is more important than the name on the back or the manager. It's always about the club.

Derby County have been plunged into administration. - Credit: PA

"As a club, we cannot afford to be there with a negative balance in the accounts. We can't do this because we're self-funded," he said.

"That doesn't mean I'm happy with relegation, far from it. It makes me more greedy to survive and beat the odds. It hurts me more when we have a result like Watford. If I then lost my cool and the calmness, how will my 19 or 20-year-old players keep their cool?

"We are not relegated after five games. We are three points behind our plan. This is not great but I'm confident that we can win this game. I'm fully convinced in my squad and our way. When you think like this, you can look in the mirror and be convinced you are on the right track."