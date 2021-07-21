Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
'Signing of the summer!' - Delight as Farke pens new City deal

Connor Southwell

Published: 6:49 PM July 21, 2021   
Daniel Farke waves to the crowd after the game King's Lynn Town v Norwich

News of Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke's new contract has been met warmly by supporters. - Credit: Archant

From aesthetically pleasing football to arm-waving celebrations following victories, Daniel Farke has forged his Norwich City journey whilst keeping the supporters by his side. 

City's head coach has extended his stay at Carrow Road until 2025, a date that would see him leapfrog Ken Brown as the club's longest serving manager. 












Farke has already achieved two league titles in his time at Carrow Road, becoming the first boss to do so, and has made little secret of his desire to establish City as a Premier League side. 

That may prove to be his most testing challenge yet. But having broken conventions and defied the odds before, most City fans believe they have the best man in the dugout to achieve it. 

Farke's lieutenants Eddie Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John has also penned new deals to stay in Norfolk. City's boss has managed to turf the elephant out of the room in committing to a new deal that will allow the club to plan with him at the helm.

For supporters, this deal is welcomed and celebrated. Farke has revolutionised the way the team operates on the pitch, has developed young talent and remains committed to his principles irrespective of the opponent. 

Four more years has come as a welcome gift in a busy summer. 

- Read the thoughts of Norwich City supporters above and below












